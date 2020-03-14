Joe Giudice Addresses His Daughters' Coronavirus Fears About GI – "Dad Is Always Here,quot;

While many people are concerned about the coronavirus, Joe Giudice, the New Jersey Royal Housewives star, it is not. In fact, Joe recently turned to his social media to say that everything was fine and that he was going to be fine, despite living in the most affected country in Europe.

According to Up News Info, Joe took his IG account earlier this week to say that he would always be there for his daughters, coronavirus or not. On March 14, Joe shared a post for his four daughters with Teresa Giudice, including Audriana, Gabriella, Milania, and Gia.

Reportedly, the first New Jersey Royal Housewives Star, who was recently deported to his native Italy after being jailed on fraud charges, shared a video in which he and his four daughters were having ice cream together.

Joe wrote in the caption: "For my babies, you are not alone (Dad is always here)." As followers of the media know, Italy is currently the most blocked country in Europe at the moment, after the government confirmed many cases and deaths.

On March 10, Joe shared a post on his account that showed that the area he had been living in was practically a ghost town. He explained that the entire test was "ridiculous,quot;. Joe said two days later that the city had closed everything, including cafes and grocery stores.

There are reportedly 1,200 people killed in Italy from the coronavirus and 17,000 other cases. According to the CDC, the coronavirus death rate is currently around 0.2% for people between the ages of 20 and 29.

However, people with pre-existing conditions, as well as the elderly, are at considerably higher risk, similar to the common flu that kills thousands of Americans each year. Regardless of severity, steps have been taken globally to thwart the spread of the virus.

Last week, even Donald Trump canceled several campaign rallies, which have been one of the most crucial aspects of his candidacy for President.



