Joe Biden's first virtual town hall was an absolute technical nightmare

When I connected to Joe Biden's first virtual town hall, I was greeted with an Illinois senator adjusting the angle of his webcam and another showing an adorable (but screaming) baby in a strangely intimate video call before the ex appeared. vice president. on the screen. What was initially an awkwardly silent video conference turned into a complete technical nightmare that resulted in Biden sounding like he was yelling on static television for the first few minutes of the event.

Friday night's town hall wasn't even supposed to take place online. Earlier this week, the last two top primary Democratic candidates, Biden and Bernie Sanders, were forced to cancel some campaign events due to the coronavirus pandemic. State officials across the country began banning large gatherings, such as protests, for fear of spreading the disease. Still, the protests remain an important part of any presidential campaign, and Biden's team attempted to mitigate the threat by organizing a public Zoom call for supporters to join in and ask questions. Unfortunately, it completely lost the mark.

Zoom's call was plagued with technical issues from the start. First, it started more than three hours late. Once Biden started speaking, his staff had to restart their entire speech because there was no audio, fading and relocating their campaign logo to indicate they were redoing the address. When he started reading his prepared remarks again, Biden's audio was suddenly painful to listen to and impossible to understand, at least until they replaced the microphone he was using with a smartphone.

This is part of the virtual town hall that the Biden campaign would not publish Confused / clipped audio, blank screens, randomized live for unsuspecting participants A complete disaster pic.twitter.com/eLGgHyPm91 – Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 14, 2020

After his opening speech ended, unintelligible as it was, the staff opened the call to ask questions. "Sir. Biden's speech was confusing the whole time," said the first interlocutor before being cut off.

A staff member responded by saying, "We appreciate that you have endured our technical difficulties." Then they quickly clicked on the next questioner. It was a few more seconds of dead air and another follower who apparently could not be silenced before the city council received his first real question. Towards the end of the call, Biden began to move off-screen while answering supporters. Once, his staff cut off the power to the camera entirely because it got too far out of the frame. "Am I in the chamber?" Biden once said during the event.

Campaign staff also said the call would be visible on Facebook Live. That Facebook stream was late and lasted around four minutes before dark. Facebook viewers noted the video and audio issues, and one commented, “Joe, you need a new tech team. They are making you look bad … "

Biden's first virtual city hall was an unfortunate first sign for the future of the digital campaign, something that will become increasingly important as the presidential race heats up and the coronavirus spreads across the country. As more and more of our lives move online over the next few weeks, political campaigns will need to find creative solutions to fill the gaps in face-to-face events.

Hopefully the Biden and others campaign can be organized before November, or at least until the pandemic fades.