Jennifer Lopez wears custom Versace on World of Dance set

Jennifer Lopez is awesome in new photos where she uses custom Versace on the Dance world set. Jennifer's relationship with Versace dates back to 2000 when she wore the iconic jungle dress for the Grammy Awards. Now, 20 years later, Jennifer is still the face of Versace, wearing the jungle dress and modern designs. Sharing photos of herself on the set of the hit NBC dance show, she included a photo with Judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, where Versace's full dress could be seen.

Jennifer looked glamorous as always as she stood between the men. Her hair was pulled back and from the top and side view, large chunks of golden highlights could be seen. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton designed Jennifer's hair featuring two rectangular-shaped pieces that stood up at the back, suggesting an Asian vibe. You can see a close-up photo of her hairstyle below the full-length photo of Jennifer in the dress.

%MINIFYHTML921476a92cab400f23fa83e80df9029111% %MINIFYHTML921476a92cab400f23fa83e80df9029112%

The dress features exquisite details and designs. The top of the dress resembles a blue and white striped button down Oxford shirt. An elaborate green-floral print covers the shoulders and sleeves. The dress features a black bodice with cut-out cups for the bust area, a narrow waist that is embellished with additional details, and a skirt that reaches below the calf that also features floral embellishment.

Capturing the bright greenish-yellow hues in the details of the dress, famed manicurist Tom Bachik used a similar neon color for J-Lo's nails.

Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi of R,amp;M designed Jennifer Lopez. You can see several photos of Jennifer showing her hairstyle and nails below.

Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes made Jennifer's face and you may notice her eyes stand out under heavy lash frame. Scott Barnes stated the following in an official Instagram post about Jennifer's appearance.

@jlo has us HIPNOTIZED with those eyes 🔥🔥🔥 ⁣ Tonight I used: ⁣ 👀 Natural palette ⁣ 🔪 Sculpting and contouring palette ⁣💋 Lip collection I'm throwing SOON. Head over to ScottBarnes.com to get your own JLO GLOW!

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez's appearance?