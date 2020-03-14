Japan's Abe says Olympics to be held despite coronavirus pandemic | Japan News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has withstood the pressure of changes to the Tokyo Olympics schedule, even as sporting events around the world fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe promised on Saturday that Japan would host the games as planned in July and said he had no immediate intention of declaring a state of emergency over the outbreak of the virus, which has seen more than 140,000 infected people worldwide and more than 5,400 deaths. .

"We will respond by coordinating closely with interested officials, including the IOC (International Olympic Committee). There are no changes to this," Abe said at a press conference.

"We want to celebrate the Olympic Games as planned without any problem in overcoming the spread of infections," he said.

His comments came two days after United States President Donald Trump suggested that the Japanese capital postpone the Games for a year, as the spread of the virus wreaks havoc on the sports calendar.

Organizers, Japanese government officials and the IOC have insisted that preparations are on track and there will be no postponements or cancellations.

The Premier League of England football, the NBA basketball season in the USA. USA And the Augusta Masters golf course are just some of the competitions that the pandemic has left out.

On Friday, Abe and Trump spoke on the phone about the outbreak and the Olympics after Trump proposed a delay.

"We agreed that Japan and the United States will cooperate and coordinate closely to succeed in the Olympics," Abe said, adding that they had not discussed any postponements.

The Japanese parliament on Friday passed legislation giving Abe the power to declare a state of emergency to combat COVID-19, but Abe insisted that such a declaration was not yet necessary.

The coronavirus has infected more than 700 people across Japan and has been linked to 21 deaths.

Separately, 700 people aboard a cruise ship that docked near Tokyo last month were also infected.

A state of emergency would allow local governments to require people to stay indoors, schools to close, and public facilities to limit their use.

Improvised land and buildings for hospitals could be requisitioned.

IOC chief Thomas Bach told German television presenter ARD on Thursday that the body would follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization, but that work continued to make the games successful.

However, he acknowledged that cancellations of Olympic qualifiers are beginning to pose "serious problems,quot;.