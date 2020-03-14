Jana Kramer continues to travel for work despite coronavirus fears: some fans are unhappy

Jana Kramer is preparing to shoot a movie in Canada, and the coronavirus doesn't have her running scared. Us magazine recently picked up an Instagram post from the actress in which she explained why she was choosing to follow through on her original plans, despite news of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kramer revealed on his Instagram account that he was heading to Canada today to shoot his new movie because he recently spoke to his producer, who told him it was all a "go for now." The 36-year-old star and her man, Mike Caussin, will go to Canada with their two children, Jolie and Jace.

After sharing the first post, Jana then went on to her Instagram Stories to explain why she and Mike were continuing with their plans. Kramer responded to the onslaught of enemies on her account, who accused her of putting the world at risk by continuing to travel.

Kramer commented that it was out of her control anyway, because if she decided not to go, she could be sued for going against her written contract with the film studio.

In addition, Kramer explained that in Canada there were not many cases and that the study would not put her or her family at risk if their lives were in danger. Kramer added that she and the rest of her family are healthy and that there are no problems.

As previously reported, more than 100 movie sets and TV show productions have been closed, including The Walking Dead, Chicago Med / Fuego / P.D., as much as The Morning Show Grey's Anatomy, The surprising race, Y High school.

Some of the most popular daytime and evening talk shows have also chosen to cancel, including the Trevor Noah show, the Jimmy Fallon show, and the Stephen Colbert show. Additionally, some of the biggest movies of the year were also postponed.

Studios announced earlier this year that No time to die It was postponed until November this year, after it was initially only suspended in China.



