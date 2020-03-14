Ja & # 39; Net DuBois was the biological daughter of Cab Calloway, discovers death certificate

WENN / FayesVision

Gordon Dubois, who has been listed as the father of the "Good Times" star in his online biography, is said to be "instrumental" in raising the actress along with his mother, Lillian Gouedy.

Ha & # 39; Net DuBois& # 39; biological dad is a jazz legend Cab Calloway, according to the deceased star's birth certificate.

The "Good Times" star died in his sleep last month (February), and California authorities cited cardiac arrest as his immediate cause of death.

However, when the star's death certificate was issued by Los Angeles County this week (begins March 9), he included the legendary musician as his biological father. According to the documentation, obtained by TMZ, it also says that she was known as Jeannette T. Calloway-DuBois.

Although each Ja & # 39; Net online biography lists her father as Gordon Dubois and her mother was Lillian Gouedy, Gordon does not appear in the new documents, with information provided by one of the actress / singer's daughters.

When asked by TMZ to clarify, they said Gordon was married to Lillian and "instrumental" in raising Ja & # 39; Net.

The publication also reached the state of Cab, who died in 1994, who said: "While we highly appreciate Ja & # 39; Net DuBois' long career, the state of Calloway has nothing to add to this unique document that has numerous errors and no verification. "

Calloway rose to fame as a swing star in the 1920s and 1930s, and helped put the famous Cotton Club of Harlem on the New York map. He is also known for the song "Minnie the Moocher".