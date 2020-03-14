Is Karlie Kloss's medical father seeking advice about the coronavirus for Jared Kushner?

WENN / Instagram / Instar

Kurt Kloss has reportedly been asking for advice on stepping up anti-coronavirus measures from his medical colleagues on behalf of Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.

Super model Karlie KlossDoctor Dad has reportedly been helping the President of the USA. USA Donald trumpSon-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner formulate a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karlie is married to Jared's brother Joshua and President Trump under fire for his government's efforts to stop the COVID-19 coronavirus, his father, Kurt Kloss, has been seeking advice from his medical colleagues in a group of Facebook, according to The Viewer.

Screenshots of Kurt's messages on a private Facebook group obtained by the British magazine allegedly show him asking for advice on how to step up measures against the U.S. coronavirus on behalf of Jared, who is married to Trump's daughter. Ivanka Trump.

"If you were in charge of the federal response to the pandemic, what would be your recommendation?" Reads a screenshot showing a photo of him with his wife, Tracy. "Please, just serious answers."

"Now I have a direct channel with the person in charge at the White House and they have asked me for recommendations. I have already expressed concern about the need for fans and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for first-line and test kits."

In the leaked messages, Kurt later clarified that he is Karlie's father, and that on Wednesday (March 11), "Jared asked my son-in-law for my recommendations."

He later summarized 11 points from the discussion, including intensifying production of test kits, "draconian" travel restrictions, and the blocking of nursing homes, and then informed the group, "Jared is reading now."

Speaking to Vogue, Karlie admitted that being related to Jared and the Trumps is "difficult," describing herself and her husband's views as "liberal."