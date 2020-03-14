Irishman Ian Madigan to join Ulster in the Summer of the Bristol Bears | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe39ac7790b6cdd38a0ae3f1d3996bcb911% %MINIFYHTMLe39ac7790b6cdd38a0ae3f1d3996bcb912%





Ulster says half fly Ian Madigan will be a valuable addition

Ulster has signed with Ireland Mad-Half Ian Madigan on a one-year contract with Bristol Bears.

The 30-year-old has played for Leinster, Bordeaux Begles, and has spent the past three years with Bristol Bears.

Ulster Coach Dan McFarland said: "It is great news that Ian has chosen to move to Ulster for next season."

Madigan in action during the World Cup 2015

"Given Ian's skill set and the fit he can have with our style of play, I am sure he will be a valuable addition to our team both on and off the field, where he will bring a bank of experience to a pool of talented people. young halves

"I look forward to welcoming you to our province."

Madigan helped Bristol secure promotion to the Premier League in its debut season

Madigan represented Ireland 30 times, and was part of the team that won the Six Nations Championship in 2014 and retained it the following year.

He participated in all the games of the Irish Rugby World Cup in 2015, including the 24-9 victory against France.