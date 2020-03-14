Iraqi base that houses troops of the coalition led by the EE. News

A rocket bombardment struck a base in Iraq that housed US-led coalition troops, Iraqi security officials said, days after a similar attack at the same facility killed two members of US security personnel and a British soldier. .

There was no immediate information on the victims after Saturday's attack on Camp Taji, just north of the capital Baghdad.

An Iraqi colonel inside the base told the Reuters news agency that he heard at least 10 rockets hit the facility and said he could hear the sirens at full volume.

There was no immediate attribution of responsibility.

Wednesday's attack on the military facility, the responsibility of which has not been claimed but which the United States blamed on the pro-Iranian militia, was the deadliest since an assault in late December that killed a US contractor and resulted in a retaliatory offensive. that brought the United States and Iraq's neighbor Iran to the brink of war.

During the night of Friday, the United States launched a series of retaliatory air strikes that struck pro-Iranian militia positions across southern Iraq, killing five Iraqi security forces and one civilian.

"Since then we have heard widespread condemnation from many parties here in Iraq," said Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad. "We have also heard that some of these Iran-backed groups once again promise to retaliate against US positions in Iraq."

Following the US air raids, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Friday that such "repeated violations,quot; could cause Iraq to unravel in a failed state and revive the ISIL group (ISIS).

"The repeated violations to which the state is being subjected are a dangerous and deliberate weakening of its capabilities, especially at a time when Iraq faces unprecedented challenges on the political, economic, financial, security and health fronts," he said. .

Meanwhile, Iraq's foreign minister summoned the ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom for the deadly air strikes overnight.