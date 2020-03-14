Instagram cracks down on the effects of AR coronavirus

Instagram is trying to stop the spread of misinformation about the new coronavirus pandemic that is emerging through its augmented reality effects. In an update from its Facebook group of AR creators, the company wrote that it has removed the already published AR effects and will reject any pending requests for effects that purport to "predict, diagnose, treat or cure the coronavirus." It also doesn't allow users to search for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, AR effects on Instagram unless they've been developed with a "recognized health organization."

Certain offensive filters have asked users if they have the virus or have made direct reference to panic buying due to the pandemic. Beyond its AR effects, Instagram also directs people to reputable sources of information about the virus when they search for certain hashtags. In January, it started blocking and restricting hashtags spreading misinformation, and started removing posts that advertised false cures or prevention methods.