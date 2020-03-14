IndyCar and NASCAR compete with fans amid COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745411% %MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745412%

IndyCar and NASCAR will compete this weekend with no spectators, while the Formula One Australian Grand Prix was completely suspended as car racing joined other sports in being affected by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745413% %MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745414%

IndyCar went ahead with Sunday's season opener after the mayor of St. Petersburg said Thursday that fans would be unable to attend. Only essential personnel may enter the fenced area surrounding the temporary street route through downtown St. Petersburg.

%MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745415% %MINIFYHTML038f7f7765a44fe16d89a954e9fa745416%

Competitors must complete a health examination questionnaire before entering. Practice sessions, the driver's autograph session and other events on Friday were canceled. IndyCar generally draws around 130,000 to a three-day street festival crowned by Sunday's race.

NASCAR said it will run its next two races without fans, starting this weekend in Atlanta and continuing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez said the county was in a state of emergency and that NASCAR races would be postponed unless officials choose to run the race without fans.

"These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other personnel necessary to conduct the race," NASCAR said in a statement. "We will work with public health officials to determine future programming beyond these events."

The stock car series had already announced changes designed to provide drivers with 6-foot dampers during media sessions and to move their pre-race competition meeting to an outdoor venue.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus in a few weeks.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar, said that rescheduling the St. Petersburg race would have been "very difficult." No one knows what the next few weeks or months will be like. They have built the track. It's hard to build it twice. "

Also Thursday, organizers of the Long Beach Grand Prix said the event will not take place as scheduled on April 19 due to California's ban on large-scale meetings. Organizers hope to reschedule the race, the second most prestigious on the IndyCar calendar behind the Indianapolis 500, later this year.

Earlier in Melbourne, Australia, the season's first Formula One Grand Prix was canceled two hours before the first official practice began.

The decision came after a team, McLaren, withdrew from the Australian GP when one of their team members tested positive for the coronavirus. Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had said he was surprised that organizers planned to continue the race, which regularly attracts more than 300,000 people, before it is finally eliminated.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a ban affecting travel from Europe to the United States, prompting the IMSA sports car series to reschedule the 12 Hours of Sebring next weekend in Florida until November. Many pilots and team members come from Europe.

NHRA also postponed a portion of the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.