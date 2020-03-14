Inaction of the coronavirus: could leaders have blood on their hands? The | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic this week, as many countries expanded travel restrictions, closed schools and universities, and gathered at large public gatherings in an attempt to contain the virus.

Speaking on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in the past two weeks the number of cases outside of China has increased 13-fold, and expressed deep concern over the spread of the virus. It also expressed concern about "alarming levels of inaction,quot;.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist at TH Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, told UpFront that he classifies the global collective effort to contain the coronavirus as B-minus, C-plus.

"I think testing in Korea is absolutely a gold standard. But testing in the United States is absolutely abysmal," said Feigl-Ding.

When asked if some world leaders potentially have blood on their hands for not taking steps to contain the virus, he said, "I think so."

As of March 8, South Korea had 3,500 tests per million people, the United Kingdom had 350 tests per million. In the USA According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only five tests were performed per million. Feigl-Ding said the lack of evidence in the United States, in particular, was a serious problem.

"Evidence is needed to keep track of contacts, who they were in contact with, blocking, isolation, and that's why without that evidence and the teamwork of the investigative team, you can't contain this epidemic," said.

Feigl-Ding believes that containment is key, and that people should be quarantined, avoid public spaces and practice social distancing.

"Unfortunately, I think in a way, you have to do extreme social distancing … like all sports games, public places. But Chinese draconianism, I don't know, because they have the Wuhan blockade, but also have a closure residential for 750 million, "he said.

Source: Al Jazeera