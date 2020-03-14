Iman Shumpert shares the classic story of Kobe Bryant catching fire on Knicks

Kobe Bryant always seemed to take his game to another level with the spotlight firmly on his Lakers jersey, so yes, he knew it was time to turn every time he stepped on the court at Madison Square Garden.

During an appearance on HOT 97's "Ebro in the Morning," former Knicks guard Iman Shumpert told an excellent story about Bryant on MSG. According to Shumpert's description, the Lakers-Knicks game was played in February 2012 in the midst of the "Linsanity,quot; madness caused by Jeremy Lin.

This is how Shumpert recalled the beginning of the fourth quarter when Kobe became, well, Kobe:

"I kept Kobe in the yard. I don't remember how much he had, but I know I had multiple robberies against him, where in the game, in my head, all I'm thinking about is, when do I have this." conversation with my brother after the game, how am I going to tell him how I stole the ball from Kobe. How I stripped Kobe before he took a shot, how I passed Kobe and got a dunk. I'm thinking about all these things in my head, and I'm so angry … "The last quarter begins, and Kobe said, 'You had a great game. Hey, you had a great game, boy.' I swear I looked at the clock like, I'm like, '12 minutes left (to the left), what are you talking about? What was that? Do you know what I'm saying? You haven't said anything throughout the game. I've been talking s-, I've stolen the ball, I'm very excited, It's Kobe Bryant He's not there He didn't say a single word to me: "Great game, boy." Locked in. "The man came down, remember, he came shot false, shot false, threw him down the glass, caught him, threw him into the corner. I'm like, 'Brother, what are you on? Like, brother, have you been regulating everything the game ".

Bryant finished with 34 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, but Shumpert and the Knicks limited him to 11 of 29 shots from the field.

Shumpert defended the 18-time All-Star to the best of his ability. Sometimes Bryant's offense was simply unstoppable.

"I saved the first two moves. I'm not supposed to have a third counter like that," Shumpert said. "I stopped the first one. I stopped the second one. The third one wasn't in the movie. I wasn't in the movie, bro. I don't know what that is. I thought it was a trip. Your feet shouldn't even be able to move like that."

The Knicks won that contest with a final score of 92-85. Lin scored 38 points, the highest in his career, and Shumpert added 12 points and two steals in 26 minutes.

You had a great game, boy.