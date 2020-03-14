iit madras: IIT-Madras launches a program to train women in the technical profession – Latest news

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) launched a "Career Back 2 Women (CB2Women)" initiative on Saturday through its "Academy of Digital Skills,quot; to train women who aspire to return to a technical profession after from a break in his career.

Overall, up to 150 hours of training will be offered to train women on their journey back to their careers. Candidates will have the option to choose any level as certificates will be issued for each level.

The IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy is using the latest platforms and has partnered with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST) to offer this program, the Institute said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLa415ecf73fa92bb0f4f9bf47c829982511% %MINIFYHTMLa415ecf73fa92bb0f4f9bf47c829982512%

"All participants will take,quot; Back to the technical track (BTCUBE) ", which is a 20-hour program that will update them on technologies and demystify the latest jargon. At the end of this program, they will have the option to select a specialization. Initially, 4 tracks are offered, "said C. Mohan Ram, Chief Integrator of Mission and Innovator, FISST.

"Track 1 – Data Science and Big Data, Track 2 – Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML), Track 3 – Cyber ​​Security with Digital Forensics, Track 4 – Software Engineering with Python programming with MongoDB. Each track It has a Basic (40 hours) and advanced modules (90 hours), "added Ram.

"CB2W from the IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy is a progressive step that would help attract more women to STEM occupations and I am looking forward to the positive impact this will have in the years to come," said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras .

According to the Institute, job placement assistance will be provided to all candidates who complete the advancement module on selected tracks.

"CB2W from the IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy is a progressive step that would help attract more women to STEM occupations and I am looking forward to the positive impact this will have in the years to come," Amit Aggarwal, Vice President and CEO, IT – The ITeS Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM, said.

The Institute also plans to offer more courses at various levels for students and professionals working in association with NASSCOM and in association with training companies incubated at IIT Madras Research Park and industry partners.

