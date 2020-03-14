IIT Bombay: DST, Intel, SINE-IIT Bombay launch the 3rd edition of & # 39; Plugin & # 39; – Last News

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Intel India, and the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) – IIT Bombay announced the third edition of Plugin, a one-year collaborative accelerator program for new hardware and software startups of systems.

Eleven startups have been selected from more than 200 entries from across the country in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), security and platform for mentoring and training, access to labs for tools and platforms, support technical and financial, the connection and visibility of the local and international ecosystem.

"Intel remains committed to advancing the ecosystem of system (hardware and software) startups in the country in collaboration with the government and academia. Our Intel India Maker Lab incubation program has so far supported more than 70 startups to accelerate their innovation journey and scale your business, "said Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP – Data Platforms Group, Intel Corp, in a statement this week.

%MINIFYHTMLbfb37dca53bb97cba210beb483c3001911% %MINIFYHTMLbfb37dca53bb97cba210beb483c3001912%

"We have also seen tremendous success with the last two editions of Plugin, with several participating startups bringing their products to market and generating revenue," added Rai.

According to Rai, in its third year, Plugin is supporting startups that use data-centric technologies to drive innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, industry, retail, automotive and banking.

The plug-in is intended to address the challenges that new systems hardware and software companies face with regard to the design, development, marketing and product scale of their businesses.

The collaborative program facilitates infrastructure and technical support, prototyping, product development and manufacturing connection from Intel India Maker Lab and SINE-IIT Bombay.

In the final phase, startups will be able to showcase their solutions to investors and ecosystem players in a demonstration day, and the top-performing startups will also qualify for post-program financial support.

A total of 20 new companies were shortlisted from over 200 entries from across India for a four-day initial start-up camp.

