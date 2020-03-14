Iggy Azalea under fire for saying the world is "hysterical" amid a coronavirus pandemic

WENN / Patricia Schlein

The rapper from & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; She previously expressed her embarrassment at being related to her mother after discovering that this is & # 39; one of the Australians who buys toilet paper in bulk & # 39 ;.

Iggy Azalea She was criticized by fans on Twitter when she accused them of "being hysterical" for accumulating resources amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

More than 134,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide since the outbreak began in December (19), resulting in more than 4,900 deaths in total.

And as people around the world rush to grocery stores to buy hygiene products, food and other resources, "Fancy" star Iggy faced hysteria in a shared Tweet on Thursday, March 12.

The 29-year-old real name, Amethyst Amelia Kelly, wrote: "I think the world loves to be hysterical."

Iggy was widely criticized for her comment, and fans noted that there are "many elderly, poor, and people with compromised immune systems dying of coronavirus," and insisted that their "platform is too large to minimize this."

"I know you don't feel affected by the virus because of your age and the money you have, but remind me why am I still your woman?" Another fan was furious.

The "Sally Walker" star's comments come after she beat her mother to prepare for a crash due to the virus outbreak.

"I was never embarrassed to be related to anyone until today, when I discovered that my mother is one of the Australians who buys toilet paper in bulk," she previously published.