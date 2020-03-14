Home Entertainment Ice T & # 39; s Wife Coco: I'm still breastfeeding our...

Ice T & # 39; s Wife Coco: I'm still breastfeeding our 4 year old! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
Ice T's wife Coco Austin is going viral today, after revealing that she is still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The 40-year-old wife of the star and rapper for Law & Order, Ice-T, told fans Friday that she believes it is in her best interest. Coco shared an image where she had a lot of makeup while breastfeeding her son.

Coco droite, "At a time when the world feels like it's coming to an end … absorb as much love as you can!"

