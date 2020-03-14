Ice T & # 39; s Wife Coco: I'm still breastfeeding our 4 year old! (Photos)

Ice T's wife Coco Austin is going viral today, after revealing that she is still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The 40-year-old wife of the star and rapper for Law & Order, Ice-T, told fans Friday that she believes it is in her best interest. Coco shared an image where she had a lot of makeup while breastfeeding her son.

Coco droite, "At a time when the world feels like it's coming to an end … absorb as much love as you can!"

Coco, who was a former dancer, was referring to the spread of the coronavirus.

She continued, "I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and received tons of emails from women / mothers who appreciate it bringing light on the subject."

"I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and will soon write about what it's like to continue breast time with a 4-year-old."

Here's a picture of Coco breastfeeding the 4-year-old girl: