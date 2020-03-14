Huawei's P40 Pro could have a big advantage over the Galaxy S20: BGR

Huawei's next P40 series will be the first version of the P series to ship without pre-installed Google apps, as Huawei is still banned from working with Google.

Meanwhile, the P40 Pro is expected to be Huawei's best answer to Samsung's iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which means the phone will come at a high price.

A new report from Greece now claims that P40 models will be more affordable than S20 phones, contrary to what was said a few days ago.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc around the world, but that's not even Huawei's biggest problem. The company is about to launch a new Huawei P-series phone that will be more sophisticated than ever. It's also the first P-series model to come with a major flaw: the lack of pre-installed Google apps that buyers in Western markets have grown accustomed to. It is one thing for Huawei to sell Android phones to Chinese customers who do not expect Google applications on these devices, and quite another to convince Android users to switch to an operating system that does not include Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, Chrome . o Search.

The coronavirus outbreak and the United States ban will be two major problems that could harm P40 phones in Western countries. The only way to make these phones more attractive is to sell them at a more affordable price, and that is why you will like this P40 Pro rumor if you are considering buying one.

%MINIFYHTMLce8bf074ddcb63947d843f28134181c011% %MINIFYHTMLce8bf074ddcb63947d843f28134181c012%

If you are a fan of Huawei P phones, you may already know that a report a few days ago said that the P40 will have the same problem as the Galaxy S20. It could be more expensive than anticipated, and certainly more expensive than the iPhone 11, which was Apple's best-selling iPhone last year. The Galaxy S20 starts at $ 999, which is $ 300 more than the iPhone 11, and the latest P40 rumor claimed that the Huawei phone will be as expensive as Samsung's new phone.

However, Greek publication TechBlog He says he has been informed of the actual price structure of the Huawei P40 series, and that is good news. Well, anyway, it's better news than before.

The Huawei P40 128GB series will be priced at € 849, while the 256GB P40 Pro will cost € 1,139 in Greece, according to this report. Further, TechBlog He says the P40 series will also feature two cheap phones: the P40 Lite E and P40 Lite, which will sell for € 199 and € 329, respectively.

The P40 Pro will be the most exciting phone in the series, and € 1,139 is still a steep price to pay for a new smartphone. However, this rival Galaxy S20 Ultra would be € 210 cheaper in Europe than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. Regardless of the deals you take advantage of when buying a new phone these days, flagships still cost a lot of money, which is why the starting price is so important.

Considering the context of the imminent launch of Huawei P40, which is scheduled for March 26, it will be interesting to see if Huawei can convince enough buyers in Europe to upgrade to an expensive phone without Google. However, if you don't mind having to switch to Huawei's AppGallery store to get your apps, but want a new P-series phone, you can always wait for prices to drop, which happens pretty quickly with Android phones.

Said that TechBlog & # 39; s The price leak is just an unconfirmed rumor at the moment. Huawei will air its P40 launch event on March 26, at which time the company will also announce the price structure of the phone.

Image Source: ALI HAIDER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock