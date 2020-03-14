How vulnerable are children to the coronavirus? The | Health

The global health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has led to extraordinary measures in an effort to contain the outbreak.

Countries from South Korea to the United States, Italy to New Zealand are introducing measures that are affecting hundreds of millions of people.

Among the containment measures taken by governments around the world, many have banned public gatherings.

Cambodia and Indonesia are the last countries to close schools in their largest cities.

It comes shortly after major countries in the European Union, including Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, imposed similar restrictions.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refused to follow suit, despite warning the public to be prepared for what he called "the worst public health crisis for a generation,quot;.

So is distance learning the answer? And what is the impact on children?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Apostolos Veizis – director of the Medical Operational Support Unit at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Greece

David Hawley – Director General of the International School of Geneva

Deb Barry – Senior Emergency Response Advisor at Save the Children

Source: Al Jazeera News