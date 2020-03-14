How to protect the elderly from the coronavirus

"These conditions can limit the underlying reserve and lead to worse outcomes when older people become seriously ill, taxing all organ systems," said Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, an infectious disease specialist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"For example, diabetes can make it harder to fight infection, and underlying heart or lung disease can make it harder for those organs to meet the demands created by a serious Covid-19 infection," he said, referring to the syndrome caused by the new coronavirus.

Dr. Daniel Winetsky, a member of infectious diseases at Columbia University in New York, said his advice to his own parents, who live across the country in San Francisco, has changed dramatically. A week ago, he said, he was reassuring them about their safety, even encouraging them to move on with a trip they were planning to the Florida Everglades with a small group of tourists.

Over the weekend, their fears about the pandemic increased, and by Tuesday, he not only told them not to go, but also advised them to minimize the number of people they came into contact with. Visits with grandchildren are verboten.

Dr. Winetsky told his mother, Carol, who is 73 and has asthma, to stop meeting with her biweekly tissue group. And he ordered his father, Hank, who has had two coronary stents, not to attend either of his two group book meetings.

Her mother continues to go to the grocery store, while avoiding crowded places like Costco. With her son's permission, she is still going to physical therapy for a back injury, but she is careful to make sure the therapist washes her hands and that the equipment is cleaned with disinfectant.

What about non-essential medical appointments?

Some experts recommend that older adults at risk cancel nonessential medical appointments, including wellness visits. Telemedicine sessions, if available, are often a reasonable substitute.