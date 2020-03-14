How to disinfect your dirty smartphone to kill coronavirus – BGR

You can easily clean your phone with common disinfecting products.

Use a CDC-approved cleaner, but avoid bleach and heavy-duty chemicals.

Clean your phone and phone case separately.

Sanitizing your smartphone doesn't have to be complicated. Combining cleaning agents (especially aerosols) with electronic products may seem like a bad idea, but as the world reacts to the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to know how to keep your smartphone free of the virus and anything else that can make you sick. you or someone else.

He touches his phone countless times a day, and with what we know about how the coronavirus COVID-19 spreads, he can live on the surface for many hours, his phone could become an easy way for the virus to infect him. The good news is that there are a ton of easily available cleaning products known to kill the virus, and applying them to your phone is relatively straightforward.

What to use

There is a long list of EPA-approved cleaning products that are known to kill coronaviruses and many other unpleasant things. You can check out the full list, but these are some of the most popular, and you may already have them in your cabinet:

Clorox disinfecting wipes

Clorox Business Solutions

Clorox disinfectant spray

Lonza formulation

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Daily disinfectant cleaner with oxicide

Peak disinfecting wipes

Multi-surface peroxide cleaner and disinfectant

Disinfecting wipes for professional surfaces Purell

Sani-Prime germicidal disposable wipe

It is recommended that you avoid heavy cleaners and bleach. However, wipes containing 70 percent isopropyl alcohol are fine, as are Clorox disinfectant wipes. Or, if you're fast and a bit lucky, you can also find some products online that use UV-C light to disinfect smartphones and other small devices. Here is an example of one on Amazon that was in stock and shipped immediately at the time of writing.

How to use cleaners

According to the CDC, your phone is one of the surfaces considered high risk for disease transmission, along with things like keyboards, door knobs, and countertops. However, the fact that your phone is an electronic device means that you need to approach cleaning in a different way.

Phone manufacturers, including Apple, suggest avoiding spraying your device directly. Obviously, this also applies to soaking your phone in a cleaning agent, even if the device has some form of water resistance. You run the risk of damaging your device, so don't do it.

Instead, apply a disinfecting cleaner to a soft cloth and wipe lightly. Do not force it and do not aggressively rub any surface. Light knocks will be more than enough to spread the disinfecting agent and remove the nasty things that cling to it. Avoid pushing the cleaner into any of the openings on your device.

If your device is in a case, you have extra work to do. Remove your device from its case and clean both elements separately. Depending on what type of case you are using, various cleaners may be fine, but in most cases, a good massage with soap and water will probably be fine. If possible, check your case manufacturer's website for guidance on how to clean the case before trying anything.

