How Stephen and Ayesha Curry make their enviable marriage work

This has not been Stephen CurryIt's the ideal season professionally, but your personal life couldn't be sweeter yet.
When he and his wife of more than eight years, Ayesha CurryHe married, "I was 23 years old; she was 22," said the three-time NBA champion. Parents magazine in 2016. "But I knew I had found the right woman and wanted to start a life with her."
Considering all Basketball Wives who are no longer, or never were, wives of basketball stars, and all the drama that seems to cling to the personal lives of NBA players like a fluff, the touching story of Steph and Ayesha Curry is a story to savor .
As long as you have one thing clear first.
"I don't like to call myself a basketball wife," Ayesha told ABC News. Robin Roberts in 2016. "I like to say that I am a young woman who married someone who ended up playing basketball. And for him, I don't think he identifies himself as a basketball player. He is a young man of God placed in an excellent position doing what he loves, playing basketball. "
And while he has no qualms about calling a foul when he sees one, he is "mother and wife first," Ayesha, who has made a name for herself in the world of cooking, restaurant, and lifestyle, he happily clarified for ABC News in 2018. "Those are the two most important titles." She didn't say "NBA wife,quot; because "I mean, I don't think my husband calls himself & # 39; chef's wife & # 39;".
She enjoyed a good laugh at that.
The couple met when they were just 14 and 15 years old, and members of the same church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. But the future Golden State Warriors superstar was apparently too shy to invite Ayesha out, and she wasn't allowed to go out in high school. .
"We always laughed that we were both focused on God," said Ayesha, whose family moved to Charlotte from Toronto when she was 14 years old. Parents.
"He is actually one of the first people I saw when I moved to the United States," he told Eyesha, whose family moved to Charlotte from Toronto when she was 14 years old. News & # 39; Jason Kennedy in October 2017. "I didn't say two words to him." She told her sisters that she had seen a cute boy, "and then they made fun of me because they said he looked like a relative." She shook her head. "Which I I don't see it, but everyone else seems to think that! Maybe it's because we're on the same wavelength, I don't know. "
Steph, a son of the former NBA player Dell Curry and older brother of the Dallas Mavericks & # 39; Seth Curry, played basketball for Davidson College, where he was twice the Southern Conference Men's Player of the Year, 2007 -08 and 2008 – & # 39; 09, and appeared in three consecutive NCAA tournaments. On a trip to Los Angeles to attend ESPY in 2008, he and Ayesha, who had moved west to pursue acting, reconnected.
"That was kind of like fate right there, two Charlotte kids, meeting again in Los Angeles on a whim," Steph said in 2016 in In depth with Graham Bensinger.
Ayesha remembered their cute reunion slightly differently…
"We were friends until age 19, and I thought we were just friends," Ayesha told Kennedy, admitting that she dodged Steph's first attempt at kissing. "I didn't know we had those feelings, I was flattered once I realized halfway through the dive that he had other feelings … Oh he came in completely and I was like," she crouched down. "It was in the middle of the conversation, it was very …" He shook his head. But "we had a change!"
They finally had their first kiss, on the driveway to their parents' home in North Carolina. Steph proposed in that same place a few years later.
"Yes, it was like The notebook"Steph Curry said Parents. "The plan was to act like we were going to a family meal. So we stopped at the house, and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knees and got into my spiel. Little did I know that the whole family was looking out the window, recording the moment. "
They were married on July 30, 2011, and a few months later they discovered that they were going to have a baby. Ayesha admitted to Parents that she "struggled with it for a while,quot; because at the time she was still trying to figure out her next professional move. Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, signing a four-year contract worth $ 12.7 million, so they moved to the Bay Area.
But when daughter Riley Curry, destined to become the queen of the NBA press conference and the apple of her father's eyes, was born on July 19, 2012: "Riley came so fast that I hardly had time to put on my uniforms," Steph said to Bensinger. "They wouldn't have had it any other way."
Having a child "puts everything in perspective. I never have a bad day," said the athlete. "When I go home, knowing that I have a wife and a daughter to enjoy life … especially with basketball and having that as my career … that used to be my world. That was it … Now obviously I get frustrated when things don't go well (on the court), but when I go home, there is nothing more rewarding … I really don't know what I used to do with my free time. "
Becoming a mother really inspired Ayesha's next career move, which was to start her own lifestyle blog and launch a YouTube channel, Little Lights of Mine, to present her cooking game in front of an audience.
"Food and my family, and making people pass the food,quot; was her passion, she told E! News.
Fortunately for everyone involved, another great passion is basketball.
"I'm a passionate fanatic. I can't help it," said Ayesha as she was invited on E! Daily pop in November 2017. "I am a big fan."
Under normal circumstances, Ayesha is a regular fixture in home games during the NBA season, often bringing Riley as a baby, but not so much once she was older so as not to disrupt the young girl's growth routine before. to lie down. She and Steph have a pass-out-worthy pregame ritual where she touches the tattoo on her left forearm, two arrows pointing at each other, and Ayesha does the same with his matching ink. But don't confuse Ayesha supporting her husband at work for a night date.
"We are in the same building, but everything is eye contact from the stands to the field. And then we have the way home," Steph explained to Parents. "The way home is the date," added Ayesha.
The couple manages to flee only for the parents' time when they can, such as when they went to Paris and Lake Como for a romantic getaway in the summer of 2017, or their adult-only trip to Cabo San Lucas for this past. Valentine's day. Ayesha agreed with Jason Kennedy's assessment that Steph Curry has helped an athlete be visibly in love with his wife.
"I think he's never been the stereotypical guy in that environment. I'm proud of him for doing that great," she said, laughing. A proud homebody, her ideal date night is to put the kids to bed early, stay home "and just drink wine, watch TV and just hug."
The most romantic thing Steph has ever done? Breakfast in bed on Mother's Day, preparing recipes from Ayesha's cookbook. "And getting up early is a big problem for him," he told Kennedy. "So when he does that, he's very, very special to me, and he puts a lot of effort into it."
They welcomed their second child, daughter Ryan Carson Curry, on July 10, 2015, after which Steph tweeted, "My wife is a champion!" Ayesha wrote on her blog: "The gift of life is truly indescribable. We were fortunate enough to experience it again on Friday night … Riley is completely in love with her little sister and has assumed her role as an older sister." .
In 2018, just in time for fireworks, her son Canon W. Jack Curry was born on July 2.
"We named him after my grandfather," Steph shared in Stephen Jackson Y Matt Barnes& # 39; All smoke podcast in January. "He is the first child on both sides (of our family). The first grandchild. He is pampered, but he is incredible."
The only advantage of staying out of injury, as Steph was until earlier this month after breaking her hand in October, is spending more time at home with the family. (And now all players have more time on their hands, the NBA decides Wednesday to suspend the current season in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.)
"I have three children, 7, 4 and 1, and the first three weeks I was hurt, it was like a father staying home," he said. All smoke.
"Do everything I always wanted to do, like take them to school, pick them up, go to all extracurricular activities," Steph continued. "My daughter is riding a horse, playing soccer. Just going to all the events without any excuses like 'Oh, I have to be somewhere' or have to be on a road trip and stuff."
When he's on the go, he relies on FaceTime to consult with his wife (who uses TV's undisputed time to catch up). We are) And children, and when he is at home he is a practical father, one who knows all the words for Moana soundtrack, as evidenced by a Carpool Karaoke appearance. And we are pretty sure that the family has stock in matching pajamas.
"What I love about him is that he is not too good for school. He will throw himself on the ground and play with the girls. He will wear dress clothes if necessary, and he is very patient, which is something I am not. balance each other, "said Ayesha Parents.
After Riley took center stage during one of her father's post-game interviews (that was when she saw her father pass the room where family members were gathering to get to the interview room and insisted on joining him), Steph said Riley had automatically converted. more famous than he or his wife.
"People recognize their path faster than they or Ayesha," he said. "And if we go somewhere and she's not with us, that's the first question they ask, where's Riley?"
Nothing has changed, Riley even co-starred with her father in an ESPN commercial.
As for bonding with their young son, Steph told Barnes and Jackson: "Low profile, I feel like I just met him. My wife held him hostage the entire first year. My girls caught him too. I'm like, & # 39; Canon, I'm here, man! What's wrong? "
But you can't blame Ayesha for wanting to trick Canon.
After two relatively easy rounds, she had severe morning sickness and was hospitalized five times in three months during her third pregnancy. They often left her too exhausted to cook or even eat.
"The mere smell of food avoids me," Ayesha wrote on GoInspo in February 2018. "… All of this has me in chaos that I can't seem to shake. I don't want to say that I'm depressed because I take the matter very seriously. mental health but I'm really really, really sad. When you can't do what you love suddenly because of an uncontrollable situation, it sucks. "
Her husband, she added, was being "an absolute angel,quot;, and Riley and Ryan were kissing him goodnight. "I have never seen two little people love something / someone so much that they have never met or seen before," Ayesha shared.
Happily, Canon was born healthy and Ayesha quickly stood up again. And when you are standing, you are unstoppable.
"I may have to cut Wi-Fi at my house," Steph joked to reporters ahead of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals (which Cleveland won, returning from a 3-1 series deficit) when he was He asked about some tweets that Ayesha had fired after Game 6, criticizing the refereeing and calling the game "absolutely manipulated by money … or ratings." She, in turn, was criticized for her weight.
Steph added: "There is nothing that really distracts me from what is happening on the court. They will ask you about it and it is between Ayesha and me, the conversations about what happened.
"Other than that, it doesn't take anything away from my work on the floor and what these next 48 minutes will be like in Game 7, so that's all I'm concerned about."
The Warriors may not have repeated as champions that year, but the Currys still looked like winners in the game of life when they left for St. Tropez to relax that July. And they still had a lot to celebrate: Steph won her second consecutive league MVP title and Ayesha had opened her first pop-up restaurant, International Smoke (now a four-location franchise) with the chef. Michael Mina, and was about to launch her first cookbook, Seasons of life.
His own Food Network series, Ayesha's Home Cooking, released in October 2016 (originally Homemade ayesha) And since then she has launched a line of exclusive cookware, meal prep kits, and other items, all now sold on her website, Homemade.
She has also added the CoverGirl model to her resume, in association with the farm's juice company Züpa Noma, received the No Kid Hungry Champion Award for her efforts to end child hunger and landed in ForbesList "30 under 30,quot; in 2017.
Last year, the "entrepreneurial mom,quot; brought her skills to work as the host for the digital series. Fempire, in which she helped aspiring women entrepreneurs make their ideas come true, on Ellen Tube.
Steph, who has returned professional support by appearing on her shows and collaborating with her on a food-themed app game, has said that his wife is always cooking at home, making late-night snacks anytime and making family dinners. . She told ABC News that she is happy to go to the grocery store when Ayesha says she can.
"My wife doesn't let me do it that often, because I'm always wrong," he said, laughing. "I'll forget one of the main ingredients for the recipe … So I'm on a short leash when it comes to the grocery store. But I like to do it."
Ayehsa told FabFitFun, who previously featured her Casera-branded mugs in her Winter Box, "As a mom, I hit potholes very often. There are days when you feel like you're not good enough or you're not doing enough. My husband is the one who keeps me going. (He) is my driving and motivating force, and I really appreciate him for that. "
Steph and the Warriors bounced back to win the 2017 NBA Championship and in July signed a five-year contract extension worth $ 201 million. Also that summer, a year after the drama, the league's two-time MVP said he really had no problem with what your wife tweeted in 2016.
"I encourage her to do her thing, to always say what she thinks," she told ABC News.. "Like, you never, never know, mute any of that." Ayesha should "never, never speak her mind in any situation."
The sentiment held up last May when Ayesha was dragged online in response to her sincere admission to Red Table Talk that she does not love all the attention her husband receives from women and that she does not feel that men have ever noticed her.
Good as dare she makes that observation. the judges judged Why would a happily married woman want men to look at her?
"Proud of you for being authentic and exposing yourself, without being afraid of the possible bulls, nonsense, and nonsense that could and did go through you," Steph wrote to his wife on Instagram. "Much more positive than negative with all this. It's still you. I love you."
That kind of support has been built into her marriage, and Ayesha revealed in 2019 that the key to her family unit's long-term success is that she and her husband prioritize each other above all else.
"Because when you become a parent, you want to put your children first, and we do it," he said to Hello Giggles, "but we do it after our relationship. Because, ultimately, when our relationship is good, children They are happy and thriving and our family life is good. We have to put that into perspective and realize that we are not selfish, we are making sure to establish a solid foundation. "
