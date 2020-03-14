How big is the threat of white nationalism? The | More to the right

A year ago this week, a white supremacist massacred 51 Muslims in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in an attack that shocked the world and highlighted the rise of racist attacks around the world.

"The level of violence, the number of people killed, the way it was broadcast live … I think it was really shocking," said Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi who founded the Free Radicals Project, which works to de-radicalize the persons. .

In recent months there have been a series of attacks fueled by white nationalism in places like Germany, France and the United States. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, principal investigator of the Center for the Analysis of the Radical Right, says that the phenomenon is partly caused by a legitimization of ideology by leading politicians.

"You do see mainstream politicians here and abroad echoing the same kinds of anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic conspiracy ideas or theories," said Miller-Idriss.

"And if these people feel legitimized and like to just walk in public or represent violence, that's a problem," he added.

Connections between violent far-right groups from various countries have been known for decades, but the rise of social media platforms and increased connectivity have facilitated the spread of ideology across borders.

"When I was involved in the white supremacist movement in the US, from '87 to '96, we were already forging those connections in places like Germany. So I think it's increasing. I think these overseas connections are starting to get more violent, "Picciolini said.

"The last two attacks in Germany, either the live broadcast or the manifests were in English for a reason, right? … They were designed to communicate with a wider audience and try to speak to people outside the country." Miller-Idriss said.

In this week's UpFront episode, we discussed white nationalism with Christian Picciolini and Cynthia Miller-Idriss.

Source: Al Jazeera