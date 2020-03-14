How Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan continue to go the distance

Ansel Elgort and high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan You may have a love story that needs to be protected at all costs, but your West side story co-star Rachel Zegler I would like to be excluded from the narrative.
After tweeting after filming that "falling in love with him was easy," the 18-year-old was forced to clarify the obvious: He was referring to the screen, folks! "The fact that I have to say something is absolutely absurd," he wrote in October of the deleted letter. "But the DMs and the insults and the words that have left me speechless, expressing the genuine love I have for my coworker, is heartbreaking and I don't want any of it."
Which is not great, trolls. But it's also easy to see why people are so dedicated to Elgort and his lifelong chevron.
Today turning 26, the actor has been courting the dancer for most of his life, starting from the moment he spied on her in the hallways of his high school, the Fiorello H. LaGuardia College of Music and Art in New York, best known for inspiring the 1980s classic, Fame.
During his first year, "I was with my friend and he was walking down the block," the 24-year-old shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I didn't even know he went to my school, I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and said to my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy is so good', and she said, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he's going to LaGuardia. "
The next day, he was waiting for her after school "and he told our friend to introduce us," he shared, sparking a year-long friendship that turned into romance, Elgort playing the part of the lover in love. "She posted this cute photo of me," she told the store, "and said, 'I've been obsessed with her since high school.'
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
That passion has helped them survive the first stumbling block that tends to trip other celebrity couples. Like Elgort, recently released in 2014 crybaby, The fault in our starsand the first movie of Divergent The trilogy and with a bustling career as EDM DJ Ansølo, was busy being touted as the next young heartbreaker, the couple decided to pause, Elgort's uninterrupted filming and press schedule making any kind of consistent relationship almost impossible.
"They tried to navigate their commitments, but between filming and the press for the movies (it became difficult)," said a source. We weekly at the time.
And while the New York native son of fashion photographer Arthur Elgort and opera director Grethe holby, could have appeared on the arm of Hailee Steinfeld or Emma Stone and it would have made sense, instead, he decided to return to the woman who had left him bewildered since his teens.
"It was fine," he said. Details in 2015, shortly after their five-month separation. "But I knew something was missing and I thought, 'Oh, that's love.'"
So they got together and started to make us jealous with her adorable red carpet look (he said to her Cosmo she has collected posing tips looking Nicki Minaj Y Irina Shayk) And enough Instagram selfies to make both of them must-have followers, Komyshan builds a high school career as an influencer working with brands like Tods and Forevermark Diamonds.
"I mean, it's kind of crazy because my mind wants to do 30 things at the same time," the Toronto native told the New York Post last summer. "But I feel like you can never get to the top if you don't focus your energy on (one) thing. Right now, it's the dance."
Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
So while Komyshan keeps busy performing at the Whitney Biennial and with the Chicago Ballet Conservatory, she and Elgort have plans to form a professional team in the future. "We want to make a music video together. I really want to do a dance duet with her," he told E! News in 2018. "It would make me look good. I wouldn't have to do as much work."
And they have already proven to be an excellent team. "We talk about our ideas and our goals together," he continued. "It's like our conversation in the bedroom. What are our goals for the coming months? What are we doing? Why are we trying hard?"
And, of course, it caused a bit of hysteria when he suggested that he would rather not be in a monogamous relationship, saying The times in September, that in addition to appearing in some other works and playing their music, "I would also like to find much more love,quot;.
But he was direct about his role in all of this, explaining how he loved his male friends, so he would like to feel free to do the same with women. "It doesn't have to be sexual. I could end up sexually with my girlfriend," he said. "I think we've made it pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that (the option) should be open, but it can be closed sexually."
Because after almost a decade together, these two alone get Each other. When Elgort inexplicably posted 17 selfies over the course of a 10-minute period last May, she responded by simply commenting on the photo no. 15: "I think this is the best. But they're all pretty good by the way."
Which, if you think about it, is a pretty apt description of their relationship. There are more than a few highlights: trips to Hawaii and the Dominican Republic, red carpets for envious events like the Oscars and the New York City Ballet Spring Gala, but by the way, it's all pretty fantastic.
"If you can find a girl you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play GTA for three hours, and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? Be your girlfriend,quot; , Told him Elle in 2015 from Komyshan appreciating his love for Grand Theft Auto, dance music and, well, you know.
However, the most important thing is that I knew him long before the world. When asked what it was like to date his high school girlfriend, Elgort said Women's health in 2017, "I've never been with someone from Hollywood, so I don't know what it's like, but I like that my love is away from my work. It's good that she knows me like I did before I was influenced by success or stress and the responsibility of being an adult. I feel like everyone is pure when they are just kids. "