How Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan continue to go the distance

Which is not great, trolls. But it's also easy to see why people are so dedicated to Elgort and his lifelong chevron.

Today turning 26, the actor has been courting the dancer for most of his life, starting from the moment he spied on her in the hallways of his high school, the Fiorello H. LaGuardia College of Music and Art in New York, best known for inspiring the 1980s classic, Fame.

During his first year, "I was with my friend and he was walking down the block," the 24-year-old shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I didn't even know he went to my school, I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and said to my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy is so good', and she said, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he's going to LaGuardia. "

The next day, he was waiting for her after school "and he told our friend to introduce us," he shared, sparking a year-long friendship that turned into romance, Elgort playing the part of the lover in love. "She posted this cute photo of me," she told the store, "and said, 'I've been obsessed with her since high school.'