House-approved, Trump-backed coronavirus aid package awaits Senate vote

%MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db111% %MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db112%

A coronavirus relief package passed into Chamber 363-40-1 early Saturday morning, after hours of negotiations between spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin. The bill garnered unanimous support from Democratic lawmakers and mixed support from Republicans. Representative Justin Amash (I-MI), an independent, cast the only abstention vote.

The legislation includes provisions for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid leave for workers affected by the virus, giving small and medium-sized businesses a tax credit to pay benefits. It also provides additional funding for state Medicaid programs, as well as free coronavirus testing for patients deemed to be in need of a test.

%MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db113% %MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db114%

The bill has been endorsed by President Trump and is likely to be approved by the Senate once the camera returns to session.

%MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db115% %MINIFYHTML64d43c8fd6229b4c3d72ebe5caed0db116%

However, many in Congress are concerned that the Senate will not vote on the bill quickly enough. The chamber has been in recess since Thursday and will not reconvene until Monday. The number of cases of the virus continues to rise across the country and test kits are not yet available, prompting some Democratic senators to request an emergency session to vote on the bill.

"In order for the Senate to vote on the House sick leave bill this weekend (and we should do it), McConnell needs to call us back in session right now," Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted. "Senators must take flights back to DC today."

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted "Leader McConnell has us out of session from Thursday night through Monday night. Time is of the essence. Let's do this now. "

It's 8:20 am on Saturday. In order for the Senate to vote on the House sick leave bill this weekend (and we must do it), McConnell needs to call us back into session right now. Senators must take flights back to DC today. The clock is ticking. Lives are at stake. – Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2020

Pelosi said in a statement to House Democrats that while his party could have passed the bill without Republican support, given the majority of Democrats in the House, he wanted the two parties to demonstrate that they could "work together to handle this crisis. "

Trump tweeted his support for the deal shortly after the House vote. "This bill will follow my lead for free CoronaVirus testing and will pay sick leave for our affected American workers." the president tweeted. "I hope to sign the final bill as soon as possible!"

It was unclear Saturday exactly when the Senate would vote on the legislation, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already canceled a Senate recess scheduled for this week. McConnell had expressed doubts on earlier versions of the legislation, saying the first draft was "out of base,quot; and did not "focus immediate relief on affected Americans."

However, on Saturday morning, McConnell said he hoped the bill would pass in the Senate. "I think the vast majority of senators in both parties will agree that we must act quickly to secure aid to American workers, families and small businesses," he wrote in a prepared statement.

President Trump declared a national coronavirus emergency on Friday.