"Hoarding is not necessary,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

The pandemic has spread to all of the state's largest cities, including Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Despite this, the Republican governor urged people to remain calm during a press conference on Friday and stressed that "there is no reason to treasure."

Abbott said he has ordered state health care regulatory agencies to tell nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals to restrict visits in an effort to protect the state's "most vulnerable citizens,quot;.

The illnesses were reported in Austin and San Antonio for the first time on Friday. Therefore, San Antonio banned large public gatherings, including its giant Fiesta celebration now postponed until November.

All of this follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation Thursday night declaring a state of local disaster for his city of 1.3 million people.

Governor Abbott also said a test drive center will open soon in San Antonio, with more to follow soon in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases of the potentially fatal virus in Texas.