Hiring of healthcare facilities is big in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 310 new jobs in the past week and 1,240 new jobs in the past month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The health care industry also ranked second in terms of local employers who added new jobs. Last month, 197 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.

Major companies hiring locally for healthcare include Ink Staffing, Amare Medical Staffing, and Treva Corporation.

Jobs published by Ink Staffing in the past month in Detroit included registered nurses and managers, while Amare Medical Staffing was hiring registered nurses, and the Treva Corporation sought registered nurses and respiratory therapists.

