Here is a list of possible COVID-19 exposure locations – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184411% %MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184412%

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Oakland County has released a list of possible COVID-19 exposure locations.

"We must all come together as a community and implement the stringent mitigation strategies essential to stem the spread of this virus," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "I have instructed county staff to use all available tools to protect the elderly, support students as schools close, and educate the public about restricting large gatherings."

%MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184413% %MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184414%

As a precaution, anyone who was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert to the symptoms of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184415% %MINIFYHTMLf814a1effd303a0002174f001c53184416%

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any do develop, stay home and call a healthcare provider or hospital immediately before you arrive so that appropriate preventive measures can be taken.

March 1, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 4, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 5, 2020

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15 to 12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15 to 12:35 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., # 100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

March 6, 2020

Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12: 30-1: 00 p.m.

Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6: 30-7: 00 p.m.

March 7, 2020

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1: 00-3: 00 p.m.

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12: 30-1: 30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4: 30-6: 15 p.m.

USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5: 30-10: 30 p.m.

March 8, 2020

Metro, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3: 45-4: 00 p.m.

NEWS RELEASE: Coulter: Stricter steps implemented as three Oakland County residents now test positive for COVID-19. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/cc4W8pHMgC – publichealthOC (@publichealthOC) March 13, 2020

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.