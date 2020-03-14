Health officials were concerned about those who played bridge with the El Paso County woman who died of coronavirus

El Paso County health officials say they are concerned about older people who may have played the same bridge games as the woman who died Friday of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML2a255de3a2d2c405ecbdb2b4c889873d11% %MINIFYHTML2a255de3a2d2c405ecbdb2b4c889873d12%

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between late February and early March and who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to call their healthcare provider immediately, according to a statement from Press from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials said this is especially important for people who attended the following games in the center of the bridge:

February 27: Thursday afternoon unit pairs

February 28: Friday morning even

February 29: 299 pairs

March 1: Swiss 299th

March 3: 499ers

"We are extremely concerned about possible transmission both in the tournament and in the communities after they went home," Kimberly Pattison, manager of the El Paso County Communicable Diseases Program, said in a statement. "Many attendees were older people who could be especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 disease."

Governor Jared Polis announced the woman's death on Friday when he called the outbreak "one of the biggest public health disasters of our lives." The woman's identity has not been disclosed. She has been described as an El Paso resident in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Those over 60 are at increased risk of contracting the virus. The governor announced Saturday restricted visits to skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities to protect health workers and those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus.