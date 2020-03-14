Health is more important than hockey, but the avalanche will benefit during the "break,quot;

The NHL is taking an optimistically uncertain approach as it resumes its season. In other words, the resumption is expected but does not have a clear time frame.

For Avalanche fans, the league's self-described "pause,quot; has a clear, if selfish, benefit, given that the country's health is more important than hockey. Avs depleted from injuries are recovering from fear of the coronavirus, and five key players are likely to return if and when the league resumes play.

Forwards Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert were on the "mid-March,quot; return schedule, and superstar center Nathan MacKinnon has already been in his projected absence for one to two weeks for a week.

That said, any return is obviously insignificant for the health of the world.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly released a statement on Friday saying the league is asking its players to quarantine but be prepared for an informal return-to-work announcement by the end of the month. Similar to player-only "captain practices,quot; in the weeks leading up to training camp, Daly hopes that involuntary training will lead to mandatory participation.

"We imagine that there will come a time when we will transition directly from 'staying home' to opening club facilities for players to train and skate voluntarily in small groups," he said in the statement. "Right now, I'm not in a position to say when that will be. We'll see how it unfolds next week or so."

For Avs, when and if the captain's skates resume could depend on a deal with South Suburban Parks and Recreation, which owns the club's practice space at the Family Sports Center in Centennial. South Suburban is currently closed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, but will re-evaluate its closure on Thursday.

If South Suburban / Family Sports remains closed when the NHL says the captain's skates can be done, the rink owner and the Avs would likely make a deal to allow the team to continue in their private areas of the facility, including the Ice "Avalanche,quot; sheet The Avs have a closed parking lot and a private entrance at the rear of the facility.

"Although we are definitely disappointed that the season is (hopefully very soon) paused, we as players understand that the safety of teams and fans is paramount," Avs defender Ian Cole wrote on Twitter. "On the bright side: My playoff beard is going to BE BIGGER!"

That's a great tweet from the great bearded Cole, who encapsulates a serious health problem with a dose of sports sarcasm.