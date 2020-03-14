He took a bullet to save his son in Christchurch. Can they ever heal?

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: You often see your 3-year-old son hitting the world, yelling "I want to go home,quot; and covering his eyes to avoid glimpsing someone who looks like the Muslim men who were killed by his side.

Sometimes he hugs the child tightly. However, for the most part, he feels guilty for taking his son to the mosque, where the shooting shattered Friday's sentence, and for failing to protect him from being beaten.

"I saw smoke coming out of a hole in his diaper," says Zulfirman Syah, recalling the day one gunman entered his mosque and another in Christchurch a year ago on Sunday, killing 51 people and injuring dozens, including himself and his son. "I couldn't take care of him."

Mr. Syah, an artist with dark, stoic eyes, knows that guilt is irrational; She was unable to help her son because he had fallen into unconsciousness after diving into the boy and receiving bullets in the back and groin. He almost died saving the life of his only son.