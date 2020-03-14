He took a bullet to save his son in Christchurch. Can they ever heal?

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: You often see your 3-year-old son hitting the world, yelling "I want to go home,quot; and covering his eyes to avoid glimpsing someone who looks like the Muslim men who were killed by his side.
Sometimes he hugs the child tightly. However, for the most part, he feels guilty for taking his son to the mosque, where the shooting shattered Friday's sentence, and for failing to protect him from being beaten.
"I saw smoke coming out of a hole in his diaper," says Zulfirman Syah, recalling the day one gunman entered his mosque and another in Christchurch a year ago on Sunday, killing 51 people and injuring dozens, including himself and his son. "I couldn't take care of him."
Mr. Syah, an artist with dark, stoic eyes, knows that guilt is irrational; She was unable to help her son because he had fallen into unconsciousness after diving into the boy and receiving bullets in the back and groin. He almost died saving the life of his only son.
But terrorism damages both bodies and minds. For Mr. Syah, his wife, Alta Sacra, and their son, Roes, the past 12 months have been defined by an anguish that recedes and then quickly returns.
The pain comes when they have to deal with a healthcare system that leaves them alone. When they confront conspiracy theorists who use videos of Mr. Syah to deny reality. When your child's bruised psyche pushes them further than normal. And now, when the anniversary offers another emotional jolt.
His searing experience points to forces that the world has yet to contain: weapons, technology and white supremacy.
In his everyday life, documented through repeated visits by a journalist and photographer to The New York Times, the story is simpler. It is a stubborn love fighting a trauma that will not be released.
Wounds
"Do you think pain relief has started?" the nurse asks. Mr. Syah nods. A few days after the shooting, he is lying on a bed at Christchurch Hospital. The nurse removes the bandage covering her back, revealing a wet red hole as wide as a tennis ball.
Probing the wound with what appears to be a narrow straw, the nurse follows a foot-long winding path through her insides, one of many signs that lead doctors to believe that the gunman used hollow point bullets, which they tear meat more than normal ammunition.
"Does it hurt a lot?" the nurse asks. "No," says Mr. Syah without hesitation.
Physical trauma tests independence as personality increases, and in the days and weeks after the shooting, he and his wife take different paths.
Mr. Syah, 41, a painter whose works have appeared in a respected gallery in his native Indonesia, tries not to be a nuisance. Ms. Sacra, a 35-year-old teacher from Delaware, is more stormy and demanding of a healthcare system than she has ever seen so many gunshot wounds.
What they are dealing with, together, is a complicated set of injuries. In addition to his back, the bullets went through Mr. Syah's upper thigh, his elbow, the upper part of his penis, and his scrotum.
"I am afraid of having to deal with something that is not my job," says Sacra, sitting next to her husband after the nurses leave. "There is this giant question mark: How is your recovery? They say they will take care of us, but what if they don't?"
Like many of the other victims, they are immigrants in this city of 380,000 people, wedged between the mountains and the teal of the Pacific.
They arrived on temporary work visas two months before the attack, after having been married for three years after meeting in a Muslim marriage application.
"Alta came to me as a gift from God," says Mr. Syah.
His version is less mystical. She grew up as the daughter of fundamentalist Christians, married young, divorced, moved to Bali, converted to Islam, met her husband, married, and had Roes (pronounced Row-ees).
The happy family part, he says, "it all happened so fast."
And efficiency is how you plan to preserve it. One minute, she stops at the store to buy her husband a tablet so he can watch movies and connect; the next, she's in her room, putting balm on her chapped lips, joking about how she hopes she can handle her germs.
However, when he gets home two weeks later, she struggles. Mr. Syah arrives at his two-bedroom apartment on the first floor with a device that draws pus from the wound on his back, but the hospital forgot to include a charger.
He also has a catheter, but it comes without instructions, prompting frantic YouTube searches. There is also no clear plan for your medicine, or for physical or psychological therapy.
"There is nothing in the discharge documents that tells me what to do," says Sacra.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to prioritize victim care: She visited Roes right after the shooting, gave her phone to Ms. Sacra, and asked for her number. But New Zealand's public health system is producing exactly what Sacra feared: mistakes.
First, she explodes in a swearing attack. Then he spends his days fighting the bureaucracy.
As Mr. Syah lies in bed, trying to lure Roes in with chocolate, she is trying to organize therapy for her son and make her husband a general practitioner.
What consumes him most is elemental: what if he dies?
Late one night, a few weeks later, the pressure becomes too much. She yells at her husband, her older sister, Leah Sacra, who has come from America to help, and the world.
"I'm going to cut my throat," he screams.
Her sister sits with her as she falls to the ground and cries. "I feel like a failure," says Ms Sacra. "I am not a good mother. I am not a good wife."
Trolls
"What a total invasion." Mrs. Sacra is on the couch, looking at a mention of her husband in an online story.
The news that she saved her son quickly spread throughout Indonesia and the United States with a combination of half-hearted articles and social media posts.
For Ms. Sacra, it feels like a pornographic tragedy: People who are far away feel good and feel traumatized. Spend hours texting sources, platforms, the police, and the F.B.I. to request that images and posts be removed.
Then she discovers another outrage: Her family's suffering is playing out in an endless loop by online trolls who claim that the Christchurch shootings were a hoax. Trafficking conspirators have annotated a video from inside the Linwood Mosque, filmed by a survivor, to accuse her husband of being a "crisis actor,quot; because he is holding a cell phone.
Multiple versions, with sound conveniently muted, spread across the Internet. One lie generates dozens more.
The reality is this: Mrs. Sacra was preparing lunch when she received a call from her husband that interrupted. She called again. "All I heard was horrible sounds," she says. "People in agony,quot;.
There were prayers mixed with wailing; Arabic mixed with English.
"Say something, say something," she remembers shouting. "Only a word!"
"Chaos, chaos, chaos," replied her husband. "I am down."
The phone went silent. Mr. Syah had passed out on the carpet. In the video, Roes tugs on his father, trying to climb on top of him, and away from a man in a gray sweatshirt that lies inches away, motionless.
Roes was hit with burning shrapnel. He received stitches on his buttocks and legs. If it wasn't for his father, it would have been worse.
"I did what anyone would have done," says Mr. Syah.
But he can't help but wonder if he could have done more.
After he starts having nightmares that shake him from his sleep, he returns to the Linwood Mosque, looking for answers. With a new carpet from Saudi Arabia, it smells like a furniture store.
One Friday, she sees a face she recognizes: the man in the gray sweatshirt. "I thought you were dead," says Mr. Syah. The man explains that the bullets lost their vital organs.
Mr. Syah can hardly believe the good fortune. "I just feel, I don't know," he says. "Seeing him, a positive energy washed over my body."
In October, he became a regular at Al Noor, the other mosque attacked by the gunman. Police in blue uniforms now guard the entrance. One day during the Friday prayer, the imam's message focuses on "excellence of character."
"Islam is about relationships," he says.
Perhaps the trauma is too.
At home, Mr. Syah lifts his shirt to show his scar. Closed, with the texture of melted plastic, it runs the length and breadth of a pen.
"When I move," he says, "it's a little tight."
He sits on additional pillows on the couch, the same couch his wife was sitting on as she battled conspiracy theories. He seems surprised to hear that his terrible experience was manipulated.
"I never told him all that," says Sacra.
Her husband nods and takes it. She had protected him.
Minds
At first, Roes wears sunglasses indoors. When his father comes home from the hospital, he looks at him, then turns his eyes away and stays away from the man who put him to bed every night.
What Roes hates most is seeing his mother or father lying on the carpet, a clear reminder of the shooting. But faces and objects also return it. One day, the police leave the shoes he left behind at the mosque, and the shoes become one of his many triggers.
His healing, like his, has been slow and incomplete. A week after the shooting, a nurse fills out forms to place Roes in art therapy right away. But that never happens. Appointments are canceled. It falls through the cracks.
So in June, Ms Sacra "gets naughty." She approaches everyone in New Zealand who practices a narrative therapy known as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, in which trauma is remembered in brief doses while a therapist slightly distracts the patient.
Allister Bush, a child psychiatrist in Wellington, responds immediately to his email.
He asks her to write her family's story for Roes, moving from a comforting start to moments of trauma to her current life of love and security.
"One day Roes looked up and saw Mommy lying on the floor," she writes in English and Indonesian. “He was takut (scared) and said: M Mommy, don't lie down! Mommy did not lie down. "But it was fine, Mommy was tired."
When she reads the entire letter to him in the first session with Dr. Bush, Roes is engaged but angry. In the second time, Roes appears to be on the verge of tears. For her mother, sadness seems progress.
But the problem does not evaporate. Even after a follow-up with a local therapist, even after moving to the blank canvas of a new home with white walls and skylights, Roes continues to behave confusingly.
Some days he plays without incident. Now he puts on his shoes like any other 3-year-old, which means more slowly than Mom and Dad would like.
But there are also unexpected outbreaks. "Take my hand, take my hand," Roes says often, closing his eyes, when he meets someone who looks like a Muslim or looks like a doctor. Sometimes he does it when they are at home having dinner.
And there are times when he becomes explosive, especially when his parents move beyond their cocoon of trauma.
At a recent picnic with other Muslim families, Roes covered himself in his mother's jacket. He screamed for an hour to go home, hitting Ms. Sacra while trying to calm him down. A look seemed to have blown him up.
"It could be anyone from the past or anyone who reminds you of the past," says Sacra.
At those times, her parents often hold her face and insist that she make eye contact.
The opposite poles of the physical (hugs one minute, blows the next) have become its symptom and its ointment. It can often seem like he is the only one with permission to act honestly in the face of the messy emotions that so many Christchurch victims still harbor.
And yet slowly, the anguish fades.
Mrs. Sacra enters therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder. She begins a new job as a mental health advocate, putting her unwavering focus on working for others.
Mr. Syah's routine begins with prayer at dawn. Make Roes breakfast, then ride his bike to English class or paint in the garage. The only piece that has ended since the shooting is titled "Momentum,quot;.
Roes no longer takes his eyes off his father. He often pulls a book off the shelf called "Please Say, Teddy Bear," which tells the story of a father who teaches his son about friendship. Near the end, when the bears hug, Roes likes to run away, then into his father's arms, pushing the lingering guilt away.
Last weekend, Mr. Syah and Roes found themselves sleeping together on a luxurious gray carpet at home. With one body huddled in another, a father again hugging his only child, it was a wonderfully ordinary sequel to March 15.
This time, there was no shooting or heroism. Just peace.