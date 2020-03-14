Hannah Ann Sluss, single, dates Hannah Godwin

The Bachelor& # 39; s Hannah Ann Sluss Know what suits his.

After a whirlwind of a few days and a dramatic break with Peter Weber, the 23 year old model is living her best life. On Friday night, the reality show personality was spotted dating Bachelor Nation & # 39; s. Hannah Godwin.

For their girls' night out, the two were spotted walking out of celebrity hot spot, Craig & # 39; s Restaurant, in West Hollywood. Photographers captured friends who looked happily happy as they waved and laughed on camera. The dynamic duo was also seen walking arm in arm.

And let's say, Sluss was sparkly and serving lustful with her nightly lewk. Instead of wearing a revenge dress for her outing, the model chose something much more fierce and fabulous: a denim jumpsuit.

The fashion piece gave off vibes from the 70s, especially since Hannah paired her skinny jumpsuit with bare sandal heels, dainty gold hoop earrings, and a beige bag (which looked to be Gucci).