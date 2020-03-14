Hannah Ann Sluss, single, dates Hannah Godwin

The Bachelor& # 39; s Hannah Ann Sluss Know what suits his.
After a whirlwind of a few days and a dramatic break with Peter Weber, the 23 year old model is living her best life. On Friday night, the reality show personality was spotted dating Bachelor Nation & # 39; s. Hannah Godwin.
For their girls' night out, the two were spotted walking out of celebrity hot spot, Craig & # 39; s Restaurant, in West Hollywood. Photographers captured friends who looked happily happy as they waved and laughed on camera. The dynamic duo was also seen walking arm in arm.
And let's say, Sluss was sparkly and serving lustful with her nightly lewk. Instead of wearing a revenge dress for her outing, the model chose something much more fierce and fabulous: a denim jumpsuit.
The fashion piece gave off vibes from the 70s, especially since Hannah paired her skinny jumpsuit with bare sandal heels, dainty gold hoop earrings, and a beige bag (which looked to be Gucci).
It was just a jean-ius set.
TM / Bauer-Griffin / GC images
Make your outfit look even more elegant and timeless? The 23-year-old model kept her hair and makeup simple. Her hair was styled in loose, effortless waves, perfectly complementing her smoky eye and rosy lips.
Godwin, who was joined by his fiancé Dylan Barbour In the restaurant, it was also for a simple but striking set.
the Bachelor in Paradise Star donned a body hugging black crop top and ripped jeans. She combined her outfit with bare and light strappy sandals heels and gold earrings.
Later that night, the two friends continued their fun night. The two ended up filming TikTok videos, where they showed off their dancing skills.
Despite sharing his emotional breakup with Weber on Tuesday night during The Bachelor end (part two), it seems that Hannah Ann is moving on. Literally since she just shared the news about her apartment in Los Angeles.
Also, he recently opened the lock on the 28-year-old pilot during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
TM / Bauer-Griffin / GC images
"I mean, watching the season has been very helpful in solving my unresolved feelings for Peter because I was able to see my ex-fiancé not only kissing all the girls, but also seeing him cheat and betray me." explained in the program.
"And that just gave me the closure I needed," he added. "And sometimes knowing that you deserve better is the closure you needed."
Facing Peter in After the final rose It was also helpful to her as she explained that she could get everything off her chest.
"I mean, there were a lot of pent-up emotions that I had for the last five weeks after our breakup ended. And just being able to sit there and look him in the eye and show him that, you know, I have kept going and I'm strong … ", said. "And you know what? I'm going to be fine without you."
Since his last outing, it seems he certainly is!