Guyana leader ready to take on new term after vote denounced as flawed

Guyana's electoral authorities set the stage for the country's president's re-election late on Friday, when they declared the ruling party of the winning country in the capital region, in a widely denounced process that threatens to isolate the small South American nation. and the new oil producer. .
"A sworn president on the basis of those results will not be considered legitimate," the embassies of the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union said in a joint statement on Friday.
Guyana in January began exporting the first trickle from the huge oil reserves discovered off its coast, a move expected to transform the poor British sugar colony into a petrostate in the coming years. A new mandate would give President David E. Granger the power to manage the earnings from those exports.
However, the flawed vote signals for many Guyanese a return to the political unrest of the 1980s, when Mr Granger's predecessor of the party ruled the country through a series of simulated elections and with the support of the army.
Western embassies joined four international observation missions accusing Guyana's election officials of subverting vote counts after the March 2 general election. They claim that the results of the capital, Georgetown, were tabulated opaquely and do not match the numbers of the polling stations.
The announcement of the results also violated the decision of Guyana's top judge on Wednesday, who ordered the electoral commission to change the process of counting votes to comply with the law.
"Democratic nations cannot ignore this blatant disregard for the rule of law," said the top Latin American official at the State Department, Michael G. Kozak. Twitter Friday. "It respects the will of the people of Guyana to choose their leader."
The main party opposing Mr. Granger, the People's Progressive Party, held a large lead in the national vote until the count suddenly stopped in Georgetown the day after the election. Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that P.P.P. It would boycott Parliament and press for international sanctions against the government if the electoral board refused to do a full recount.
"We will not recognize the government," said Jagdeo. "Guyana will be the same as Venezuela," he added, referring to the neighboring country convulsed by sanctions and the political crisis.
The earnings statement could spark a new wave of protests at opposition fortresses in Guyana's sugar belt, which earlier this month it led to a death. Political tensions in the country are fueled by a historic ethnic rift, with Guyanese of African descent supporting the government and ethnic Indians in favor of the opposition.
Each party fears that the opposite party will exclude it from oil riches and use the proceeds of crude oil exports to consolidate its political power for decades.
The promise of oil wealth has raised the cost of losing political power in Guyana, convincing Granger to move on with the flawed electoral process despite mounting international pressure, said Diego Moya-Ocampos, political risk analyst at IHS Markit in London.
"Clearly, they have no intention of reaching a different result," he said, referring to the ruling party. "They are moving forward and there is no going back."
The political crisis puts the spotlight on the largest oil company in the United States, Exxon Mobil, which has spearheaded the development of Guyana's oil industry.
The company plans to increase Guyana's oil production to 750,000 barrels per day by 2025, exceeding the current production of the crumbling oil giant Venezuela. However, these plans could be derailed by Guyana's political paralysis.
"This crisis will have serious implications for the oil companies," said Jagdeo, the opposition leader. He said his party will pressure the western government to stop the flow of Guyana's oil revenue, adding that "it will be equivalent to supporting an illegal regime."
Exxon declined to comment.
Denis Chabrol contributed reporting from Georgetown, Guyana.
%MINIFYHTML961d37a6934982acc5ca1834e1eca73113%