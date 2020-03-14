Guyana leader ready to take on new term after vote denounced as flawed

Guyana's electoral authorities set the stage for the country's president's re-election late on Friday, when they declared the ruling party of the winning country in the capital region, in a widely denounced process that threatens to isolate the small South American nation. and the new oil producer. .

"A sworn president on the basis of those results will not be considered legitimate," the embassies of the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union said in a joint statement on Friday.

Guyana in January began exporting the first trickle from the huge oil reserves discovered off its coast, a move expected to transform the poor British sugar colony into a petrostate in the coming years. A new mandate would give President David E. Granger the power to manage the earnings from those exports.

However, the flawed vote signals for many Guyanese a return to the political unrest of the 1980s, when Mr Granger's predecessor of the party ruled the country through a series of simulated elections and with the support of the army.