Google's new Chrome feature targets advanced users: BGR

Google is constantly adding new features to its popular Chrome browser that make it more attractive to both average and advanced users.

Google's latest Chrome addition allows users to open the browser in Guest mode by default.

You can read the instructions to activate Chrome's "Default Guest Mode,quot; below.

It seems like every week Google brings a useful and intuitive new feature to one of its many applications and services, and this week is no different. On Wednesday, Craig Tumblison, Chrome Support Manager, revealed a new feature that might not have a purpose for the average user, but could be incredibly useful for business administrators and advanced users who want to turn Google's Chrome browser into a blank whiteboard. every time. It's open.

Starting this week, Google has introduced a new feature called Default as a guest for Chrome Desktop. As the name implies, this new feature will allow users to set Chrome to always open in Guest mode, providing a stateless browsing experience where the user cannot see or change information from another Chrome profile and is Delete all browsing history as soon as the browsing session ends.

If you are a company administrator and want more information about this feature, you can visit this page to read about managing Chrome policies. If not, here are the instructions to activate the function:

Windows

Exit all running Chrome instances. Right-click on your "Chrome,quot; shortcut. Choose properties. At the end of your "Destination:" line add the following: Once complete, use the shortcut to start Chrome.

Mac OS

Exit all running Chrome instances. Run your favorite Terminal app. In the terminal, search for your Chrome app and add: For example, a command might look like this:

/ Applications / Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome –guest %MINIFYHTMLafc97c8bc0a665dbe96b597feb9a892215% %MINIFYHTMLafc97c8bc0a665dbe96b597feb9a892216% Once complete, launch Chrome. Linux Quit any running instance of Chrome. Run your favorite Terminal app. In the terminal, search for your Chrome app and add: For example, a command might look like this:

google-chrome –guest Once complete, launch Chrome.

If you don't feel comfortable doing this task, don't bother trying it, as it could ruin something. That said, this is surprisingly simple to do, so if you want to give it a try and get a feel for what you're doing, go for it. The good news is that all you have to do to disable the "Default Guest Mode,quot; is to delete any command line changes you have pasted into the Chrome app and open your browser. You should have logged in again.

As we said at the top, the vast majority of Chrome users will never need or want to use this feature, but the simple fact that it is not only possible, but easy to achieve, explains how dynamic Chrome can be.

