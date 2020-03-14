GM, Ford, FCA ask employees to work from home if possible – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News GM, Ford, FCA ask employees to work from home if possible –...

(DETROIT Up News Info)The coronavirus has not left the auto industry alone.

Ford and General Motors announced more homework measures to keep employees at home.

This applies to all workers who are not on an assembly line or similar job.

Fiat Chrysler says they have a new remote work program called "Smart Work,quot; to keep most of their employees at home.

They have been one of the most affected by the virus, including its plants in Italy.

