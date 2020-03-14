Given the possibility of self-quarantine, are you ready? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Employers across the Metroplex are asking workers to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, as the government urges people to avoid social contact,

Many Americans now face the storage of their homes in preparation for what could be weeks of self-quarantine.

The United States Department of Homeland Security advises the public to store a two-week supply of food and water if preparing for a pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLedd2ed04a1de281b508a62e8172d9a8f11% %MINIFYHTMLedd2ed04a1de281b508a62e8172d9a8f12%

To avoid buying too much, experts suggest taking an inventory of the items you already have on hand.

"Look out for what's going on in your pantry or medicine cabinet, and then what's going on in your community," said Dr. Cheryl Vera-Burkhalter, a family physician with the Methodist Health System in Dallas.

Vera-Burkhalter urged people to make sure they have a monthly supply of prescription drugs.

That includes over-the-counter remedies to combat minor illnesses and diseases, as well as medications that patients can take daily, such as aspirin, allergy pills, or pain relievers.

The American Red Cross also recommends that people should store a month's supply of prescription drugs.

Vera-Burkhalter recommends buying non-perishable foods with a long "shelf life," such as beans, mixed nuts, and soup.

For healthier alternatives, point to frozen vegetables and fruits, which can last for weeks.

Already stocked with canned goods, some shoppers said they are buying fresh food that is still available.

Ron Clark went to Target in Uptown on Friday afternoon to buy meat, fish, vegetables, and potatoes.

"Dinner meal," said Clark. "That's what I think is most important if you don't want to go out much."

This week, in stores in the region, customers have found decreasing supplies of toilet paper and disinfecting wipes.

"It all went away," said Bill Marrin, who went shopping for his family on Friday afternoon.

But in reality, many foods and paper products are still in stock in various stores.

To keep it that way, Vera-Burkhalter said consumers should resist panic. Instead, he advised doubling a family's normal shopping list for the week.

"I would try not to accumulate things because that leaves more people vulnerable to scarcity," he said. "I don't think you need 40 rolls of toilet paper in two weeks. Look at your habits, look at how many people are in your home."

Consumers should also stock at least a two-week supply of pet food, baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, or other items that they can anticipate using regularly.

If disinfecting wipes are not available, Vera-Burkhalter suggested cleaning the surfaces with a cotton ball and alcohol or a dilute bleach solution.

She said people should prioritize washing their hands with soap and warm water.

The CDC released a suggested list of personal needs items that people can prepare in an emergency: