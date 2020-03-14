Geoffrey Kondogbia: Tottenham look again at the Valencia midfielder | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c411% %MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c412%





Geoffrey Kondogbia remains a Tottenham target

Tottenham remains interested in Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia as head coach José Mourinho seeks to strengthen his struggling squad.

Spurs head scout chief Steve Hitchen is said to be a long-time admirer of the defensive midfielder and has continued to monitor his development this season.

Hitchen has been observing Kondogbia at least since the search for replacements began for Mousa Dembele, which was revealed exclusively by Sky Sports News at the end of 2017.

Kondogbia, a former Monaco and Inter Milan player, is one of the names the Spurs have been looking for as Mourinho seeks to add to his team.

Kondogbia recently played behind closed doors game against Atalanta due to coronavirus outbreak

However, continued player exploration has been hampered by the coronavirus, with soccer in Spain postponed for at least the next two game rounds.

There is uncertainty about whether football will resume in Europe and the UK before the transfer window reopens on June 10, which could mean that clubs must make decisions based on what they have already seen.

Kondogbia made a name for herself in Monaco alongside Anthony Martial

However, Mourinho has wanted to add a new defensive midfielder, or what he calls "positional," since January, when the club asked about Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Everton is also tracking Kondogbia, who signed with Valencia in 2018 for just under £ 20 million after an impressive Inter loan period.

The 27-year-old has made 89 appearances for the Spanish team, including 24 this season, five of which have been in the Champions League.

It has five limits for France, but permission was given to change the nationality of the Central African Republic two years ago, and it will enter the last two years of his contract with Valencia this summer.