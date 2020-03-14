Genesis P-Orridge passed away at 70

%MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e611% %MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e612%

Instagram

The daughters of Genesis P-Orridge, known for being the leader of Throbbing Gristle, confirmed the heartbreaking news via Facebook on Saturday, March 14.

Up News Info –

Pulsating cartilage Leader Genesis P-Orridge He has died, at the age of 70.

The musician and artist's daughters, Genesse and Caresse, confirmed the sad news via Facebook, revealing that Genesis died at her home in Manhattan, New York, on Saturday, March 14.

%MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e613% %MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e614%

Born as Neil Andrew Megson in Manchester, England, in 1950, Genesis made headlines for her colorful life rather than her music, as well as leading Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TVHe ran a soup kitchen in Kathmandu, Nepal, and undertook a long-standing surgical project to merge identities with his late wife, Jacqueline Mary Breyer.

%MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e615% %MINIFYHTML1f5d0a37dc2925062fade3adc03782e616%

He also formed the controversial British performing arts group COUM Transmissions, which stunned the art world with a 1976 exhibition called Prostitution at the Institute of Contemporary Art, London. The exhibition included pornography, strippers, and used tampons. COUM became Throbbing Gristle, an experimental band at the forefront of the industrial music genre.

In the 1980s, P-Orridge formed the psychedelic band Psychic TV and enjoyed success with a version of the beach boys"Good vibrations".

Genesis, his first wife, Paula, and their daughters turned their backs on the group and Great Britain in 1991 and moved to Nepal, before a police raid on the family home in Brighton, England. The police confiscated materials that they believed were linked to a satanic cult. Although no charges were filed, the family voluntarily went into exile and eventually called California home.

After her first marriage fell apart, Genesis married the New York dominatrix Jacqueline Breyer, and the couple decided that their love was so powerful that they should merge into one entity.

Genesis and Breyer moved to New York after the musician and artist were injured in a fire at producer Rick Rubin's home in 1995, and used money from a lawsuit related to the fire injuries to finance their "pandrogyne" project. " The couple underwent breast implant surgery, and Breyer had to work on his chin and nose to look like P-Orridge.

Lady Jaye, as she was known, died in 2007.

Genesis was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017, and friends and fans launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the musician raise money to cover medical costs. She revealed that she was receiving a new "experimental chemotherapy" treatment, as well as a blood transfusion, in an effort to beat the disease.

In November, he thanked the fans for their support and wrote: "We are broke. No savings, no pensions, an overdraft. And debts. We grew up teaching ourselves to be stoic and we never admitted that we needed or asked for help … but we we've run into a brick wall. We really NEED all the help we can get. Please help if you can … all we can offer in return is our creativity and our generosity of soul. "