Garland ISD offers free meals for students while schools are closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The following is a press release released by Garland ISD:

We want to make sure that all students have access to meals during the district closing next week, so we will provide curbside breakfast and lunch the week of March 16-20 as follows:

Sidewalk dining venues (see list below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to pick up breakfast and from 12 to 1 p.m. for pickup lunch. Families can stay in their cars to pick up meals on the sidewalk in front of designated campus locations. A meal will be provided for each child present and under the age of 19.

Any GISD student under the age of 19 who attends any GISD campus may pick up a meal from the following campuses:

Food places on the sidewalk

Meal collection locations

  • Back Elementary
  • Bradfield Elementary
  • Bullock Elementary
  • Carver Elementary
  • Cisneros Pre-K
  • Vial Elementary
  • Daugherty Elementary
  • Dorsey Elementary School
  • Steadham Elementary
  • Hickman Elementary
  • Hillside Elementary
  • Liberty Grove Elementary
  • Lister Elementary
  • Northlake Elementary
  • Rowlett Elementary
  • Southgate Elementary
  • Toler Elementary
  • Bussey High School
  • Brandenburg Middle School
  • Coyle High School
  • Houston Middle School
  • Jackson Center for Math & Science
  • Lyles Middle School
  • O & # 39; Banion Middle School
  • Sellers Middle School
  • Webb Middle School
  • Alternative Education Center
  • Garland High School
  • Lakeview Centennial High School
  • Naaman Forest High School
  • North Garland High School
  • South Garland High School

