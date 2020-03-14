Garland ISD offers free meals for students while schools are closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The following is a press release released by Garland ISD:

We want to make sure that all students have access to meals during the district closing next week, so we will provide curbside breakfast and lunch the week of March 16-20 as follows:

Sidewalk dining venues (see list below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to pick up breakfast and from 12 to 1 p.m. for pickup lunch. Families can stay in their cars to pick up meals on the sidewalk in front of designated campus locations. A meal will be provided for each child present and under the age of 19.

Any GISD student under the age of 19 who attends any GISD campus may pick up a meal from the following campuses:

Meal collection locations