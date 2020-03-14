Garland ISD offers free meals for students while schools are closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The following is a press release released by Garland ISD:
We want to make sure that all students have access to meals during the district closing next week, so we will provide curbside breakfast and lunch the week of March 16-20 as follows:
%MINIFYHTMLedc235fdd739232e83654ea67a4c9b2711%%MINIFYHTMLedc235fdd739232e83654ea67a4c9b2712%
Sidewalk dining venues (see list below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to pick up breakfast and from 12 to 1 p.m. for pickup lunch. Families can stay in their cars to pick up meals on the sidewalk in front of designated campus locations. A meal will be provided for each child present and under the age of 19.
Any GISD student under the age of 19 who attends any GISD campus may pick up a meal from the following campuses:
Food places on the sidewalk
Meal collection locations
- Back Elementary
- Bradfield Elementary
- Bullock Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Cisneros Pre-K
- Vial Elementary
- Daugherty Elementary
- Dorsey Elementary School
- Steadham Elementary
- Hickman Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Liberty Grove Elementary
- Lister Elementary
- Northlake Elementary
- Rowlett Elementary
- Southgate Elementary
- Toler Elementary
- Bussey High School
- Brandenburg Middle School
- Coyle High School
- Houston Middle School
- Jackson Center for Math & Science
- Lyles Middle School
- O & # 39; Banion Middle School
- Sellers Middle School
- Webb Middle School
- Alternative Education Center
- Garland High School
- Lakeview Centennial High School
- Naaman Forest High School
- North Garland High School
- South Garland High School