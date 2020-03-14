Fremont Police Arrest Transitional Man for Attacking Woman in Fast Food Parking Lot – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A transient man allegedly attacked a woman in a fast-food parking lot in Warm Springs and attempted to steal her phone, according to Fremont police.

It happened on Friday, around 5:42 p.m., outside of Carls Jr. at Warms Spings.

The woman told police that she was using her cell phone when the man began to harass her. He tried to take the phone out of her hand. She said she tried to fight the man, when he started hitting her, and he ran away.

Police arrested the suspect across the street for attempted robbery, assault, and trying to prevent a victim from using a cell phone to call for help.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but did not need medical attention, police said.