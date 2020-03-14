France closes all non-essential deals

PARIS – France ordered all non-essential businesses to close as of midnight in response to the coronavirus, including restaurants, bars and cinemas, on Saturday.

The only exceptions will be grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and tobacconists where the French buy official government coupons for payment, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The drastic measures come in response to a sharp rise in new cases of the virus, including a doubling in the past 72 hours, to 4,500. There have been 91 deaths and 300 people are in critical condition, half of them under the age of 50.

Philippe asked the French to show "more discipline,quot; as the virus continues to rampage, and commentators on French television said Saturday night that France had arrived on the stage in Italy.