Fort Worth ISD provides meals to students while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is providing healthy take-out meals for students as schools will remain closed for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The district said the program was created for students who depend on school cafeteria lunches every day.
Meals can be picked up from the district's food trucks at eight locations Monday through Friday, while the district is closed for the next two weeks.
The eight places and times that meals can be collected are as follows:
Springdale Elementary School
3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Noon at 1:30 p.m.
Western Hills Elementary School
2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Hubbard Heights Elementary School
1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Noon at 1:30 p.m.
Paul L. Dunbar High School
5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Noon at 1:30 p.m.
Clifford Davis Elementary School
4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Zavala Elementary School
1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Noon at 1:30 p.m.
Fort Worth ISD teamed up with numerous districts around North Texas that have closed their doors to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Starting at 2 p.m. On Saturday, there are three confirmed cases in Tarrant County, according to authorities.