Fort Worth ISD provides meals to students while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is providing healthy take-out meals for students as schools will remain closed for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The district said the program was created for students who depend on school cafeteria lunches every day.

Meals can be picked up from the district's food trucks at eight locations Monday through Friday, while the district is closed for the next two weeks.

The eight places and times that meals can be collected are as follows:

Springdale Elementary School

3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Jara Elementary School Handbook

2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Noon at 1:30 p.m.

Western Hills Elementary School

2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hubbard Heights Elementary School

1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Noon at 1:30 p.m.

Paul L. Dunbar High School

5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School

5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Noon at 1:30 p.m.

Clifford Davis Elementary School

4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Zavala Elementary School

1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Noon at 1:30 p.m.

Fort Worth ISD teamed up with numerous districts around North Texas that have closed their doors to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at 2 p.m. On Saturday, there are three confirmed cases in Tarrant County, according to authorities.