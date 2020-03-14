Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 & # 39; found alive & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTMLbc42ac37be704271df6bfd084563df5f11% %MINIFYHTMLbc42ac37be704271df6bfd084563df5f12%

A Canadian woman and her Italian partner kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 were released to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali and appear to be in good health, a mission spokesperson said.

Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto disappeared while traveling in Burkina Faso, where armed groups with links to al-Qaeda and the ISIL group (ISIS) are active and have kidnapped Westerners in the past.

A security official with the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, told the AFP news agency on Saturday that peacekeepers found the couple near the northern city of Kidal.

"They are both fine. They are under our protection. They will be transferred to Bamako on Saturday and then transferred to their respective countries," the security official said.

It is not known who was responsible for the kidnapping of Blais and Tacchetto or if any ransom was paid.

UN mission spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters news agency that the two were met by peacekeepers on Friday night and would be handed over to Malian authorities later on Saturday.

He shared a photo of Blais and Tacchetto in UN human rights sweatshirts and sweatpants. They both smile in the photo and appear to be healthy.

No information was immediately available on the circumstances in which the two found themselves.

Blais, from Quebec, and his partner Tacchetto, from Venice, disappeared in mid-December 2018 while traveling through the West African country.

The 30-year-old couple were driving Ouagadougou from Bobo-Dioulasso, more than 360 km (224 miles) west of the capital, when all traces were lost, according to Blais's family.

They had planned to go to Togo to work on a humanitarian project.