For the first time, chronic wasting disease found in Dakota County – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting the first known case of chronic degenerative disease found in Dakota County.

A resident was reported by a resident near Farmington, and tests found that the deer was positive for the condition.

That means the deer was found nearly 100 miles away from the state's main area of ​​chronic degenerative disease activity, near Preston, Minnesota.

"An informed citizen did the right thing by calling DNR, which allowed us to identify and remove this deer from the landscape," said Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for DNR. "We hope that the disease is not widespread in the area."

In addition, four additional positive CWD deer have been reported on a Pine County farm.

Chronic wasting affects deer, elk, and elk, but is not known to affect human or pet health.

