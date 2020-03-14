Floyd Mayweather breaks his silence after the death of his former Josie Harris

It has been a difficult week for Floyd Mayweather and his children after the shocking death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris.

On Friday, Floyd turned to social media to break his silence after Josie's death while sharing a series of photos of them and their family in honor of her.

Floyd shared photos of him and Josie, as well as of Josie with her three children, Zion, Koraun and Jirah.

In the photos, Floyd honored Josie and called her his angel, heart, love, rock, love, friend, sun, love, and kiss.

Like us previously Josie was reportedly found unanswered inside her car at her home in California on Monday night. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. There appeared to be no foul play in the incident, and the case was reported to be being treated as a death investigation and not as a murder investigation.

Melissia Rene, who is the mother of Floyd's oldest daughter, Iyana "Yaya,quot; Mayweather, also expressed her distress after Josie's death. She said, "Josie, I want you to know that you have done a great job with the children. You have always loved YaYa as if it were yours. I will never forget the last message you sent YaYa about that we came to visit you. You have my word. to always be there for the children if they need ANYTHING. My heart aches for the children right now, but I know that he will take care of them and protect them. May God bless your soul.

We continue to send our deepest condolences to Floyd Mayweather and his children during this difficult time.

