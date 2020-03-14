Flowers Received TCU Women's Basketball Team ,, Picking Hearts Of The Ground ’- Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Flowers Received TCU Women's Basketball Team ,, Picking Hearts Of The Ground...

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU baseball team handed out white flowers intended to remove some of the sting from the college women's basketball team after the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Women's team head coach Raegan Pebley tweeted a video of the sweet exchange between athletes.

"This is what our team got home after learning of the cancellation of the NCAA tournament. Being part of the FROGfam is an honor. Thanks @TCU_Athletics, @TCU_Baseball and @TCUBasketball. We are still picking up our hearts from the ground and, in time, they will be safe in our chest again. ”

For the first time in tournament history, the 2020 Division I Basketball Games for Men and Women, as well as all remaining NCAA Winter and Spring Championships were canceled on Thursday.

