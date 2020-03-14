Finding the courage to reveal the secret of past abuse – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I've put together some "Best of,quot; thematic columns from 10 years ago. Today's compilation covers wedding-related issues and complications. (Some of the content has been lightly edited). I will be back in two weeks with new columns.

%MINIFYHTML7203480ef844a8ac53a02825e9f97ac211% %MINIFYHTML7203480ef844a8ac53a02825e9f97ac212%

Dear Amy: I am a 33 year old woman who has kept a secret since I was in high school.

A relative who is a few years older than me, "Steve,quot; did sexually inappropriate things to me. It did not involve nudity and I would rather not go into detail, but it was very inappropriate and made me feel quite uncomfortable.

I never told anyone about this. Our parents were close and I never wanted to cause difficulties between them.

It didn't matter before because we would see that part of the family so often that I could avoid it.

Most of the time I forgot about the incident, except for occasional flashbacks that I quickly suppress.

We recently got a "save the date,quot; announcement for Steve's wedding.

I have no desire to celebrate it in any way, let alone being forced to go to his wedding.

My mother takes these occasions very seriously and has not responded well to my initial attempts to tell her that I do not want to attend.

I don't think any excuses (except telling him the truth) can get me out of this and still be on his good will.

I don't want to tell the truth now because our mothers are very close and I don't want to alter that relationship.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: If you try hard enough, you can always find a good reason not to reveal the truth: to protect your mother's relationships, for example.

Shedding light on this secret might be in your best interest, and I imagine your mother would want to know (most loyal mothers would).

You must get used to the idea that your mother is going to be upset, regardless of what you choose to do.

You could try to protect yourself by saying, "Mom, I really don't like,quot; Steve. "I haven't liked him since we were kids. I don't want to go to his wedding."

That might be a sufficient explanation for your mother, but you must ask yourself if this is really right for you.

August 2020

Dear Amy: I am getting married in September and I have been planning my wedding for quite some time. My mother and I have been paying for everything related to the wedding, and my father and stepmother have not offered us money.

They have been telling me about the financial difficulties they have had, but I realize that they have been buying high-priced items for their three daughters.

How can I ask them to contribute when they say they don't have "money,quot;?

My fiancé's family has not offered to contribute either.

How do I approach that topic with them? I know your mother didn't like me, but I would appreciate the support.

– Fed up

Dear Fed Up: You and your fiance (not you and your mother) should be in charge of paying for and financing your wedding.

Consider this the first proof of your marriage. If you and your fiancé do this together, they will have the benefit of mutual help when they try to raise the money for their nuptials. If your mother is not in the mix, your father may be more inclined to contribute, and if your future husband takes the initiative in approaching his family, they can stand up. The best way to do this is with respect and in person.

You should take your discomfort as a sign that you must be judicious and realistic when asking people to open their wallets.

You two should plan only the wedding that you know you can afford.

January 2010

Dear Amy: Answering the question of what to do with her wedding dress (after having worn it), I married a set of Jessica McClintock white lace pants, a black silk jacket, and a lace jabot.

This Halloween for my neighborhood pet costume contest, I made my cat Roscoe a wedding dress and used my lace jabot as a veil.

Roscoe won the best show!

Of course, my jabot returned to the cedar chest later.

– Proud cat owner

Dear Proud: And people say that cat owners are a bit eccentric! I am picturing your cat in costume, as well as the next use for your lace jabot.

November 2010

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)