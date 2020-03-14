Film industry estimated to lose $ 20 billion on coronavirus fears

Earlier this month, there was a cascade of popular artists, movies, and music and film festivals canceled as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, or more specifically, COVID-19.

For example, the president of the Cannes Film Festival issued a statement alleging that they were monitoring the situation and would cancel the event if deemed necessary.

Coachella is rumored to be doing the same, after the cancellation of the South By Southwest Film Festival and a few others. It goes without saying that the coronavirus has had a massive impact worldwide, especially in the economy.

The entertainment and film business is no different. No time to die, the latest installment in the James Bond franchise with Daniel Craig as lead actor, was also postponed until November of this year. The same was done for Fast and Furious 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the coronavirus will likely cause a loss of revenue of around $ 20 billion. The outlet claims the loss of earnings and revenue will be "unlike anything the movie business,quot; has ever seen, with cancellations of some of the most anticipated movies, including those from Disney Mulan

After Donald Trump announced that he was implementing a travel ban to Europe, which has been badly affected by the virus, Disney had to scrap its plans to promote Mulan So far, the movie business has taken a hit of about $ 7 billion, according to the outlet.

Assuming that the spread of the coronavirus continues to affect markets in the same way that it has for the rest of March, April, and May, the estimated losses will be around $ 10 billion. It was also reported earlier this month that the temporary postponement of the next James Bond movie will cost the studio around $ 30 million.

Followers of the coronavirus know that it has led to the closure of many cinemas around the world, especially China, which is extremely important to Hollywood and studios. If the studios continue to release movies as originally planned, they face massive losses.



