Fears of coronavirus, data security concerns likely to affect census – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Fears about data security, government misuse of personal information, and the COVID-19 virus are forming to curb the US Census. USA 2020.

Those were some of the concerns raised in a national conference call on Friday with representatives of various nonprofits working to help the United States Census Bureau count on as many people as possible living in the States. United.

On Thursday, invitations were sent to nearly 150 million American households requesting to participate in the census.

But the drive to ensure a complete count is being seriously tested by the distrust of many communities toward the federal government and the rapidly spreading effects of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In recent days, the response to the growing pandemic has included the closing of schools, limitations on public access to government offices, the suspension of professional sports seasons, and widespread "social distancing,quot; by people.

Fear of contracting the virus could harm the Census Bureau's efforts to recruit the 500,000 enumerators it needs to get out and physically contact the largest number of US residents. USA In an effort to encourage their participation in the count, according to Jeri Green, the 2020 Census Senior Advisor to the National Urban League.

"In many of our communities, especially the black community, a significant number of our community expects to knock on the door," Green said, referring to house-to-house contacts made by census enumerators.

Green said the Census Bureau is already behind in its hiring efforts and is concerned that potential new hires will be scared by concerns about the virus.

To try to mitigate this, the National Urban League and other groups working to encourage census participation are putting pressure on people to "answer for themselves,quot; by filling out forms before someone should knock on the door.

Since this is the first US census. USA That prioritizes online participation, many people whom enumerators miss will have the opportunity to make sure they count them remotely.

However, communities without access to computers or broadband Internet services are in serious danger of being under-counted.

This is particularly true for many Native American populations, said Lycia Maddox, vice president for foreign affairs at the National Congress of American Indians.

"The online form creates a huge barrier in the Indian country," Maddox said, adding that some tribal groups are buying laptops and physically taking them to people who otherwise would probably not be counted.

The lack of online access is compounded by the fact that many tribal nations are responding to the virus by severely restricting who is allowed to enter their territories.

"Some nations actually have physical guard posts where they check to see if you are a tribal citizen and if you are not, they will ask you not to enter," Maddox said.

John Yang, president and CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said some companies are looking to provide free wireless access points and that Comcast recently announced that it will expand its program to bring Internet services to low-income households and increase bandwidth. of its broadband services in an effort to meet the expected demand caused by the virus, which has resulted in large numbers of people working and attending classes from home.

"There is still a lot of work to do," added Yang.

In addition, many grassroots organizations involved in census-focused public awareness campaigns are shifting their focus from personal contacts to telephone banking, group text messaging and distribution of informational materials to supermarkets, community centers and health clinics, Yang said.

"Opportunities in person are being restricted and we all want to exercise caution," he said.

The virus and virus response have only exacerbated longstanding barriers to full census participation, especially among immigrants and communities of color, which are among the most difficult to count populations in the country.

These groups have historically taken a cautious look at the federal government and are reluctant to provide even the most basic personal information for fear that it will somehow be used against them.

It is a fear that has intensified in recent years for what many see as rhetoric and vitriolic anti-immigrant policies promoted by the Trump Administration.

To combat this mistrust, many community groups are trying to get the message across that any information provided to the US Census Bureau. USA It is protected by law and can only be used in statistical analyzes that, among other things, help the government decide where to allocate $ 1.5 trillion in federal spending and how to determine the number of congressional representatives to be distributed to each state.

"Our number one priority has been ensuring that our communities understand that their data is secure and confidential and cannot be shared with law enforcement or any other government agency," said Green.