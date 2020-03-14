Fear when Colombia closes the border with Venezuela due to coronavirus | News from Colombia

Bogota Colombia – César Castillo and his partner asked for help on the street of a wealthy neighborhood in Bogotá, Colombia, with their eight-month-old son.

Castillo, 26, left Venezuela three months ago, looking for opportunities, as his economically paralyzed country continues to suffer from a lack of medical supplies and food.

The last time he saw a doctor was in 2018, when he injured his leg in a motorcycle accident in his hometown of Maracay, a 40-minute drive from the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. His injury became infected in the hospital and the necessary antibiotics were not available. Her leg was amputated.

"If (the coronavirus) reaches Venezuela, it will be horrible. Many will die," he said, swinging his crutches in the middle of the busy shopping street, recalling his trauma at the hospital. "There is no medicine, people literally die."

Castillo's fears intensified this week when authorities announced that two people within Venezuela had tested positive for the disease. The cases raised concern not only in Venezuela, but also in Colombia, where millions of Venezuelans have fled in recent years.

Colombia has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has now been classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. The government of President Ivan Duque announced on Friday night that non-nationals will be prohibited from entering the country from March 16 if they have been in Europe or Asia for the past two weeks. The government also announced the closure of the border with Venezuela, raising fears about what such measures may mean for those who depend on drugs, medical supplies and other products from Colombia. Venezuela also criticized the decision as "a act of serious irresponsibility ".

& # 39; Completely overwhelmed & # 39;

Venezuela's public health system has been paralyzed for years due to the country's bankrupt economy. Basic medicine is hard to come by, and treatment for serious illnesses like cancer, diabetes and HIV is even scarcer.

More than 4.8 million people have fled Venezuela since 2015 and more than 1.7 million now reside in Colombia, according to the latest United Nations figures. Most Venezuelan migrants arriving in Colombia come from poor working-class backgrounds and, like Castillo, arrive with few resources or without serious medical conditions.

Colombian migration officials are seen wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, while they are at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, on the border with Venezuela, in Cúcuta, Colombia (Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)

Even before the closure announcement, those working along the border feared what the situation would be like in Venezuela and Colombia.

"If the coronavirus reaches a large scale, the Colombian health system would be seriously affected. Venezuelan migrants, especially those who are not registered in the Colombian social system, will be the most vulnerable," said Dr. Atilio Rivera-Vásquez de Cucuta, a city whose health services are already collapsed due to the large number of migrants there.

"They (the migrants) have little economic access to buy disinfectant gels and soap to wash their hands, as well as the lack of money to buy non-perishable food to isolate themselves. There are also many migrants who live on the streets, which it means they won't be able to isolate themselves if they have coronaviruses, "said Rivera-Vásquez, who specializes in epidemics.

Jaime Castellanos, a Bogotá-based professor of virology, said the number would continue to increase in Colombia as it does worldwide, but that Colombia's technical capabilities to quickly diagnose the disease are not as sophisticated as other countries, such as South Korea.

"The facilities, staff and medical supplies are not enough for what it would take to deal with these types of cases. Our healthcare system would be completely overwhelmed," said Castellanos.

Colombia's health ministry said they were unable to comment on Al Jazeera at the time of publication.

Venezuelans will continue to cross

Analysts say closing the border will only push Venezuelans to cross through "trochas,quot; or informal border crossings.

"I think it is a completely wrong decision made by the (Colombian) government," said Ronald Rodríguez, director of the Venezuela Observatory at the University of Rosario.

"Colombia has the enormous responsibility of being the country that has the most Venezuelan immigrants and whose role should be to lead a response on behalf of all the other countries in the region that share the issue of Venezuelan migration," he said.

Venezuelan citizens try to enter Colombia using protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Cúcuta, Colombia (Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)

He added that due to the weak health system, most Venezuelans who contract the virus would likely end up arriving in Colombia for medical attention.

"Colombia needs to prepare for what may come. Not only to care for people locally, but also in the event that more Venezuelans move to the border area in search of medical assistance there and remember that many Venezuelans suffer serious health problems that has not been treated by the Venezuelan health service as cancer, diabetes and HIV, and makes them more vulnerable to a possible COVID-19 epidemic, "Rodríguez said.

"Another critical thing to note about this population is that in Venezuela tropical diseases abound and anyone living with one of these diseases and infected with COVID-19 could face major complications," he added. "Venezuelans will try to enter Colombia seeking help to protect themselves from these diseases. The only thing the Colombian government has done is make the situation more difficult for Venezuelans."

The government has not yet outlined exactly how it will handle the closure of the 2,219km (1,379 mile) porous border with Venezuela. Colombian governors and mayors from across the country will meet with Duque on Saturday to discuss how to work collaboratively to combat the virus across the country.

A man sells protective masks at the Simón Bolívar international bridge in Cúcuta (Carlos Eduardo Ramírez / Reuters)

Jozef Merkx, head of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency in Colombia, said the agency was "monitoring the situation and will work closely with the Colombian Ministry of Health."

Sergio Guzmán, a political analyst, said cooperation between the Colombian and Venezuelan government "would be desirable in this scenario, but politically unrealistic in the future."

He said the "containment strategy of the Colombian government must move quickly to become a strategy to prepare for social isolation, economic unrest and severe pressure on health services and supplies."